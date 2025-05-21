Protests as police bullet kills WAEC candidate in Ibadan, lawmaker seeks probe

BY ADEGBOYEGA STEPHEN

There was anger and protest in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital, on Tuesday, as a stray bullet allegedly shot by an officer of the Nigeria Police killed a secondary school student, Paul Kehinde Alade, on his way to write the West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE).

The incident occured at Alakia area of the state near the airport junction, Egbeda Local Government Area.

Eyewitnesses reported that the officer, in pursuit of a fleeing vehicle from the Gbagi Market road, opened fire in an attempt to stop a suspected ‘tokunbo’ vehicle.

One of the bullets allegedly missed its target and struck a schoolboy who was in his father’s car alongside his twin brother.

The boy was said to have been immediately rushed to a nearby hospital, but was declared dead on arrival.

According to eyewitnesses, the deceased and his twin were en route to their examination centre at the time of the incident.

Sympathizers and traders at the scene, in protest, we’re said to have taken the boy’s remains to the State Secretariat, where they demanded immediate justice and sought audience with Governor Seyi Makinde.

Reacting to the development, the lawmaker representing Egbeda/Ona-Ara federal constituency in the House of Representatives, Akin Alabi, expressed deep concern, identifying the boy as Paul Alade.

He called for immediate and thorough investigation into the matter.

In a statement by his media aide, Hameed Ramadan, on Tuesday, said he condemned “this unfortunate incident” and called for an “immediate and transparent investigation by the Oyo State Police Command, the identification and suspension of the officer involved, pending a full inquiry.”

“This is an extremely painful and avoidable tragedy. A young life, full of promise, has been lost in a senseless manner. As a representative of the people, I will not remain silent.

“I demand a full investigation and accountability from the security agencies involved,” Alabi stated.

He further appealed for calm among residents while assuring the public that his office would follow up on the matter and stand with the family during this difficult time.

“Our children deserve to go to school in peace and return home safely. No parent should ever have to bury a child under such circumstances,” he said.

Hon. Alabi, the statement added, extended “his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family and the entire community.”