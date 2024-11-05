Protesters from #EndBadGovernance arrive at the villa

The released 114 #EndBadGovernance protesters (minors and adults) who were earlier arraigned by the Nigeria Police Force and discharged by the Federal High Court sitting in Abuja have arrived the presidential villa.

Justice Obiora Egwatu, had earlier struck out the case against the protesters as requested by the Office of the Attorney General of the Federation (AGF), led by Lateef Fagbemi.

They are to be received by Vice President Kashim Shettima on behalf of President Bola Tinubu and handed over to their respective state governors.

Governors of Kaduna, Uba Sani and Kano, Abba Yusuf.

Ministers of Education, Tunji Alausa, of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Reduction, Nentawe Yilwatda, Environment, Balarabe Lawal.

Others are minister of state of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Reduction, Tanko Sununu.

Senior Special Assistant on Community Engagement Northwest, Abdullahi Yakasai are present at the State House Auditorium, Abuja.

Also present to receive them are the Deputy State President, Jubrin Barau, chairman committee on appropriation, Abubakar Bichi

Details later…