Protest rocks Abuja over CBN Gov, demanded his Sack

Many youths are protesting at the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) headquarters in Abuja.

They are calling for the resignation of CBN Governor, Godwin Emefiele, over what they described as his refusal to appear before security operatives for questioning.

The placard-carrying protesters allege the CBN Governor is a threat to national security, demanding he must resign or be sacked by President Buhari.

The youths, under the auspices of the National Youth Council of Nigeria (NYCN) and other civil society group, said Emefiele should acknowledge the invitation of the Department of State Service (DSS).

NYCN President, Comrade Solomon Adodo, who led the protesters at the gate of the CBN, vowed the group will continue the protest in Abuja and across the country until the CBN Governor resigns.

He further said that he cannot continue to run an important institution like the CBN from overseas.

And since he have not formally sought an asylum, which the NYCN will gladly support him if it has merits, the only other reason that must have kept him abroad or away from office for so long must be ill-health, except he wish to admit that he is running from justice.

In the statement consequently, Emefele is in breach of Section 11 (2) (a & c) of the CBN Act, and should cease to be in office.

The Section states that: “The Governor, Deputy Governor or Director shall cease to hold office in the bank if he: (a)becomes of unsound mind or owing to ill-health, is incapable of carrying out his duties; (c)is guilty of a serious misconduct in relation to his duties under this Act”.

Either way, both conditions apply in your instant case and you should be honourable, even if it is for once.

The group demand that he should begin the process of his resignation as stated under the CBN Act 2007, or face a Nationwide Youth Mass Action.

For someone who has aspired for the office of the President of Nigeria, you should cease to continue to bring shame to yourself and the exalted office of CBN Governor.

There is tight security in and around the CBN headquarters over the action.

