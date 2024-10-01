Protecting Nigeria’s solid mineral resources requires collaborative approach – CDS

The Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), Gen. Christopher Musa, says the complexity of protecting the nation’s solid mineral resources requires collaborative approach and robust regulatory framework to prevent illegal activities.

Musa made the call at the Graduation Lecture of the Army War College Nigeria (AWCN) Course 8/2024, on Monday in Abuja.

The title of the lecture is, “Evolving Viable Regulatory Framework and Interagency Cooperation for Solid Mineral Protection towards Enhanced National Security and Economic Growth”.

It was delivered by the Vice-Chancellor, Federal University of Guasu, Prof. Muazu Gusau.

He said that Nigeria was blessed with abundant natural resources, adding that the solid mineral sector had the potential to significantly contribute to the nation’s economic diversity and growth.

He said that the exploitation and management of the mineral resources must be conducted in a manner that ensured their sustainability and security.

This, according to the CDS, requires a robust regulatory framework that can effectively govern the sector and prevent illegal activities that threaten both our economy and security.

“Interagency collaboration is therefore essential to addressing the multifaceted challenges we face, from illegal mining and incessant killings to smuggling and environmental degradation.

“It is necessary to foster cooperation among the military, law enforcement agencies, regulatory bodies, and the local populace to initiate an all-of-society approach to problem solving.

“By doing this, we can create a unified front to safeguard our resources and ensure they contribute positively to our national development.

“The military has a crucial role to play in this collaborative effort, which is presently ongoing, in the form of military support to civil authorities, such as joint operations across the country,’’ he said.

The CDS said the military presence and capabilities had deterred illegal activities and provided the necessary support to civil authorities in enforcing regulations.

He urged the graduating participants to draw valuable lessons to be applied in the field, urging them to deploy the knowledge garnered in the last eight months in discharging their assigned duties.

According to him, the participants are now equipped to contribute to the development of strategies and policies that will enhance our national security and economic resilience.

The Chief of army staff (COAS), Lt.-Gen. Taoreed Lagbaja, represented by Chief of Training (Army), Maj,-Gen. Sani Mohammed, commended the college for the choice of the topic of the lecture.

Lagbaja said that the solid mineral sector, often overshadowed by the oil and gas industry, holds immense potential, not only for economic diversification, but also for bolstering national security.

He said the mineral resources, if amassed effectively through protection of the sector, could significantly contribute to national growth and domestic product, with a direct effect on job creation.

“The lecture highlighted several challenges, such as illegal mining, inadequate regulatory frameworks, and insufficient infrastructure.

“These challenges not only hinder economic growth, but also pose significant security risks. Illegal mining operations, for instance, are often linked to environmental degradation, loss of government revenue, and funding for insurgent groups.

“Addressing these challenges requires an all-of-society approach involving government intervention, community engagement, and private sector participation,’’ he said.

In his lecture, Prof. Gusau, said that Nigeria’s mining sector had been operating with a defective legal framework giving room for illegal operations.

According to him, almost 80 per cent of mining operation is illegal, which means the government is not benefiting, the communities are not benefiting but only certain selfish individuals.

He said that the insecurity bedevilling the nation currently was associated with illegal mining.

The Commandant of AWCN, Maj.-Gen. Ishaya Maina, said the graduation lecture underscored the commitment of the college to the development of the armed forces.

Maina said the lecture was part of activities for the graduation of the 75 officers of Course 8 comprising 65 from the Nigerian army, two from the Nigerian Navy and two from the Nigerian Air Force.

He said that the course had six officers from six African nations namely, Cameroon, Congo, Cote d’Ivoire, Eswatini and the Republic of Liberia.

“These officers have all undergone rigorous training over the last 35 weeks, navigating through eight meticulous designated models aimed at preparing them for the complexities of operational level, command and staff responsibilities.

“The training was not only intense but also inclusive with participation from various ministries, departments and agencies,’’ he said.