Protect Integrity Of Nigeria’s Elections, Tinubu Tasks Amupitan as INEC Chairman Assumes Office 

President Tinubu on Thursday charged the Professor Joash Ojo Amupitan SAN to protect the integrity of Nigeria’s elections and electoral process as well as strengthen the institutional capacity of the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC.

The charge came after swearing- in the new INEC chairman at the State House, Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Recall that the Senate on Tuesday confirmed Amupitan’s appointment after a rigorous screening exercise during plenary .

Tasking him on the expectation of Nigerians and his administration, the President told Amuputan “as the chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission, your nomination to the important role and the subsequent confirmation by the Senate is a testament to your capacity and the confidence reposed in you by both the executive and the legislative arms of government.

“The significant achievement marked the beginning of a challenging yet rewarding journey, and I trust that you will approach your responsibilities with the highest level of integrity, dedication and patriotism

“Our democracy has come a long way. In 25 years, we have consolidated and strengthened our democratic institutions, particularly our electoral system, through innovation and reforms. We have learned a great deal along the way, and have improved significantly from where we were many years ago.

“We must now remain committed to the principles that underpin democracy in a complex, multifaceted society.”

Amupitan who proceeded from the State House to the headquarters of the Commission to assume office promised not to disappoint Tinubu for the confidence he had in him and to approach the task ahead of him with sincerity of purpose to improve upon the nation’s electoral process.

Welcomed by National Electoral Commissioners, top management officials and staff, Amupitan vowed to uphold the highest standards of integrity, transparency and discipline in the Commission’s operations.

He solicited cooperation of staff of the Commission to work as a united team to deliver free, fair, and credible elections across the country.

He described his appointment as “a divine call to national service” and emphasized that the credibility of elections is not up for negotiation.

“Our mandate is clear, to deliver free, fair, and credible elections that reflect the will of the Nigerian people,” Prof. Amupitan declared. “To achieve this, we must work together as a team, leveraging our individual expertise and collective experience. The integrity of our elections is not something we should even negotiate. It is the soul of democracy.”

He noted that while the expectations of Nigerians were high, he was confident that with the cooperation and dedication of INEC staff nationwide, the Commission would deliver on its constitutional mandate.

Prof. Amupitan assured staff that their welfare would be given top priority under his leadership, describing them as “the engine room of the Commission.”

“We are going to be expecting so much from you,” he said, “and it is only fair that we also give so much to those from whom we expect much. Your welfare will be a priority. We will ensure that your working conditions are conducive and that you have the resources to excel.”

He said that the upcoming Anambra State Governorship Election slated for November 8, 2025, a critical test of the Commission’s commitment to credible polls.

“The Anambra election is not just another electoral exercise,” he said. “It is an opportunity for us to show Nigerians and the world that INEC remains committed to free, fair, and credible elections. The eyes of the nation are upon us, and we must rise to the occasion.”

He urged staff to close ranks, break down silos and maintain synergy across departments, noting that unity and collaboration would be essential for the Commission’s success.

“Let’s restore the confidence of every voter that their vote counts,” he emphasized. “We must end voter apathy and rebuild trust in the process.”

The Acting Chairman, Mrs. May Agbamuche-Mbu, while handing over to the new chairman congratulated the new Chairman on his appointment and assured him of the full support of the Commission’s staff.

Describing the day as “a moment of continuity and renewal,” she lauded Prof. Amupitan’s distinguished record and expressed confidence that his tenure would build upon the strong institutional foundation laid by his predecessor, Professor Mahmood Yakubu.

“You are not walking into an empty field,” Mrs. Agbamuche-Mbu said. “The Commission has been blessed with a team of dedicated and patriotic staff who will stand firmly with you as you lead INEC into its next chapter.”

She also noted that preparations for the Anambra election were already at an advanced stage, with four National Commissioners currently in the state for a readiness assessment visit to ensure logistics and personnel were fully in place.

While presenting the official handover notes, the Acting Chairman commended the dedication and professionalism of INEC staff across the country and expressed optimism that under Prof. Amupitan’s leadership, the Commission would “soar to greater heights and further strengthen the foundation of Nigeria’s democracy.”