Prophet El-Buba questions Wike’s interference in Rivers crisis

By Kingsley Chukwuka

Prophet Isa El-Buba a revered cleric and public advocate in Nigeria has has questioned the involvement of the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike’s involvement in the on going crisis between the Governor Siminalayi Fubara and the River’s State House of Assembly.

Describing the Rivers Crisis as an injustices plaguing the nation, El-Buba called Nigerians to wake up and demand accountability from those in power.

In an article tittled: “The Cry for Justice: A Call for Reform in Nigeria’s Governance and Judiciary”, the Prophet said Wike has the tendencies of power-hungry politicians.

According to him: “The political turmoil in Rivers State is a testament to the manipulative tendencies of power-hungry politicians. In the administration of the current governor, despite no longer holding office. His actions, which have fostered confusion and disunity, expose the dangers of individuals who refuse to relinquish control for personal gain. This pattern of political entanglement must end if democracy is to thrive.

“The Supreme Court once regarded as the last hope for justice, is now entangled in controversy.

“I condemned the recent judicial rulings, It is a blatant manipulation of justice by politicians. The court, which should uphold integrity, has instead become a tool for political influence, trampling on the rights of ordinary Nigerians. The integrity of the judiciary must be restored—justice should not be determined by political connections but by truth and fairness”.

One of the most disturbing revelations in El-Buba’s address was the case of Jackson , a man sentenced to death by hanging for merely defending himself against armed herders.

“This ruling is not only unjust but also highlights the systemic bias against vulnerable citizens, particularly in northern Nigeria. If self-defense is now a crime, where does that leave the ordinary Nigerian?

“The governor of Adamawa State must intervene and grant Jackson the pardon he deserves”.

El-Buba did not spare the Nigerian Senate, particularly Senate President Godswill Akpabio, whose leadership he described as a disgrace.

“The Senate’s inability to stand against executive excesses and defend the interests of the people is a national embarrassment. Senators were elected to serve the people, not to serve their personal ambitions or align with the whims of corrupt elites”.

Beyond political manipulations, El-Buba expressed deep concern over the rising cases of depression and suicide among young Nigerians.

“The economic hardship, insecurity, and lack of opportunities have driven many into despair. The rising cost of living, inflation, and insecurity have made even the simplest aspects of life—like transporting goods—a nightmare. If nothing is done, Nigeria risks losing an entire generation to hopelessness and economic ruin.

“This is not a call for violence but a call for accountability. Nigerians must demand transparency, fairness, and justice from their leaders. The era of self-serving governance must end. The judiciary must reclaim its integrity, the Senate must redeem itself, and those in power must remember that governance is a temporary responsibility, not a birthright.

“The struggle for a new Nigeria continues. We shall all see the new Nigeria, but the wicked will not live to see it.

“It is time for every Nigerian to rise, speak out, and demand a system that truly serves the people.

“Nigeria must break free from the chains of injustice. The time for change is now”, he said.