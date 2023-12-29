Prominent member of LP presidential campaign council is dead

Mr Emmanuel Ijewere, a prominent member of the Labour Party (LP) presidential campaign council, is dead.

Ijewere, one of Nigeria’s most eminent businessmen with extensive experience and interests across the banking, finance and agricultural spectrums, served as the Chairman of the Big Tent Obi-Datti Independent Campaign Council.

A prominent member of the LP, Morris Monye, announced his death on X.

He wrote: “It is with great sorrow that we acknowledge the passing of Mr. Emmanuel Ijewere, Chairman of the esteemed Big Tent Obi-Datti independent campaign Council.

“His exceptional commitment, unwavering patience, and sagacious leadership have left an indelible mark.”

The late Ijewere is a past President of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria (ICAN), the Institute of Directors (IOD), and the Nigerian Red Cross.

Born in 1946, his education took him from Lagos to Ijebu-Ode, Cameroon and the UK.

His National Assignments have included Chairmanships of the Agriculture and Food Security Commission and the Modified Value Added Tax Committee.

He was a member of Agricultural Transformation Implementation Council (ATIC) under past President Goodluck Ebele Jonathan’s Chairmanship.

He also served as a resource person on Agriculture to the Buhari Transition committee and held the position of national coordinator of Nigeria Agribusiness Group (NAGB) before his demise.