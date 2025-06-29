Progressive Govs welcome Eno into APC, reaffirm commitment to reforms

By Owen Akenzua

The Progressive Governors Forum (PGF) has reaffirmed its commitment to the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, emphasizing bold reforms, institutional accountability, and inclusive development across the country.

This resolution was contained in a communiqué issued at the end of the PGF’s two-day meeting held in Benin City, Edo State, from June 27 to 28, 2025.

In the communiqué signed by the Chairman of the PGF and Governor of Imo State, Senator Hope Uzodimma, the strategic session served as a platform for a comprehensive review of Nigeria’s socio-economic direction and the critical role of subnational governments in driving national transformation.

In attendance were governors of the All Progressives Congress (APC), including newly aligned member Governor Umo Eno of Akwa Ibom. Their formal reception into the Forum was described as a reflection of growing national consensus on the need for people-centered governance and strategic political alignment to foster development.

READ ALSO: Tax Reform: Tinubu laid foundation for economic rebirth – Oyedele

The PGF congratulated President Tinubu and welcomed the widespread endorsement of his leadership by stakeholders nationwide.

During its deliberations, the Forum reviewed the country’s economic, social, and political landscape, commending the growing synergy between federal and state institutions particularly in areas such as fiscal reforms, food security, energy transition, infrastructure modernization, and revitalization of the social sector.

The governors pledged to sustain this alignment in order to strengthen Nigeria’s federal system.

On economic reforms, the PGF acknowledged the early gains of macroeconomic stabilization policies such as fuel subsidy removal and exchange rate unification.

However, it emphasized that economic recovery and growth must now be democratized through increased investments in food security, job creation, poverty eradication, MSMEs, and social safety nets.

The Forum reaffirmed the vital role of subnational governments as engines of economic renewal and expressed commitment to deepening economic decentralization, in line with Section 13 of the 1999 Constitution (as amended), which mandates all levels of government to collaborate in promoting the welfare of the people.

The PGF welcomed the increase in fiscal transfers to states and the growing investor confidence in Nigeria’s economic outlook, with many APC-led states now attracting significant domestic and foreign direct investments.

The Forum also acknowledged ongoing efforts to professionalize procurement processes, digitalise governance systems, and enhance regulatory frameworks, pledging to build on the momentum to deliver productivity-boosting infrastructure and drive inter-state competitiveness.

The governors commended Nigeria’s security agencies and the ongoing efforts to combat criminality and safeguard national sovereignty. They reaffirmed their support for inter-agency coordination, community policing, and grassroots intelligence systems. The Forum highlighted the need for greater investment in surveillance infrastructure and improved welfare for frontline personnel.

It also expressed condolences to families affected by insecurity, particularly in Benue and Niger States, and reaffirmed its collective support for the President’s security initiatives, especially his decisive actions in Benue.

Recognizing the indispensable role of local governments and community structures in service delivery and democratic inclusion, the Forum emphasized the need to strengthen these institutions.

On leadership, party cohesion, and renewal, the Forum described the influx of Nigerians including governors, National Assembly members, and other stakeholders into the APC as a clear indication of public confidence in the party’s leadership model and the Renewed Hope Agenda.

The Forum reiterated that the APC remains the most institutionally coherent political platform in Nigeria, with an unmatched record of reform, electoral success, and national unity. It called for a strategic shift toward policies that promote social equity and inclusive prosperity, stressing that while economic indicators show improvement, reforms must prioritize the welfare of ordinary Nigerians.

The Forum also acknowledged the resignation of the APC National Chairman, Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, noting that it reflects the party’s ongoing evolution and internal reform efforts.

Looking ahead, the PGF reaffirmed its unwavering belief in a united, just, and prosperous Nigeria. The governors committed to delivering bold reforms, accelerating socio-economic development, and strengthening institutional trust across all regions.

They resolved to remain faithful to the core values of the APC, leveraging innovation and intergovernmental collaboration to drive grassroots transformation.

The Governors urged Nigerians, at home and abroad, to rally behind President Tinubu and the APC as the country advances toward a more secure, inclusive, and forward-looking future.