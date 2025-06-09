Prof Jibrin Aminu: Nigeria lost a selfless patriot, visionary leader, says Prof. Umar Pate

By Tom Garba

The Vice Chancellor of the University of Kashirei, Gombe State, Prof. Umar Pate, has described the late Prof. Jibrin Aminu as a selfless human being who dedicated his life to serving Nigeria, leaving an indelible mark on the nation’s education, petroleum, and diplomatic sectors.

In a heartfelt tribute, Prof. Pate expressed profound sorrow over Aminu’s passing, calling it a monumental loss not only to his family but to Nigeria and humanity at large.

“Professor Aminu was a philosopher in his own right, a man who contributed significantly to the development of this country,” Prof. Pate said. “His life was a testament to service, intellect, and humility. He came, he saw, and he conquered, leaving behind a legacy that will endure for generations.”

Prof. Jibrin Aminu’s journey began in primary school, followed by an outstanding academic career at Barewa College and Zaria Advanced College, where he studied alongside luminaries like Muthala Mame and Numban Shuala.

He graduated with flying colors from the University of Guatemala in 1996 and later became a consultant in the UK before returning to Nigeria in 1972.

Aminu’s contributions to Nigeria’s development were vast and varied. As a key figure in the establishment of the University of Maiduguri Teaching</a> Hospital, he oversaw its construction and admitted its first patient in 1982, nurturing it as his “baby.”

His influence extended to the creation of seven second-generation universities, including the University of Maiduguri, where his legacy in training, infrastructure, and systems remains unmatched.

As Minister of Education, Aminu left an enduring impact through initiatives like the National Board for Technical Education and the National Board for Education.

READ ALSO: Shettima commissions Borno’s 375 tractors refurbished by NASENI

His tenure as Minister of Petroleum and Mineral Resources was equally transformative, introducing Nigeria’s first functional mineral policy, spearheading the construction of the NNPC Tower, and establishing electrochemical depots. His equitable approach ensured representation from all states, reflecting Nigeria’s federal character.

Aminu’s diplomatic career was equally illustrious. As Nigeria’s ambassador to the United States, he played a pivotal role in bringing former U.S. President Bill Clinton to Nigeria and contributed significantly to the African Growth and Opportunity Act (AGOA), benefiting African nations.

His speech representing Africa at the first anniversary of the September 11 attacks remains a landmark moment, available on YouTube for posterity.

Back in Nigeria, Aminu served two terms as a senator, continued to deliver lectures, and advised on university systems, earning numerous honorary degrees. Remarkably, he served as OPEC president twice, yet lived a humble life without owning a single filling station.

“Aminu was brutally frank, intellectually formidable, and never took second place in any examination,” Prof. Pate noted. “He was investigated multiple times, and they never found him wanting.”

Reflecting on Aminu’s life, Prof. Pate emphasized that he lived fully within the context of his time, contributing immensely to Nigeria’s progress. “He was a man of integrity, intelligence, and vision. His biography will reveal even more about his extraordinary life,” Pate said.

As Nigeria mourns this titan, Prof. Pate’s words echo a universal sentiment: Prof. Jibrin Aminu’s death is a profound loss, but his contributions will continue to shape the nation’s future. His life serves as an inspiration for current and future generations to serve with dedication, humility, and excellence.