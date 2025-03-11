Produce Hudu by March 27 or face contempt charges, IG warned

By Tom Garba

The High Court of Justice of Adamawa State, sitting in the Yola Judicial Division, has issued a significant court order directing the Inspector General of Police of the Federal Republic of Nigeria to arrest and produce Mr. Hudu Yunusa Ari, the former Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) of Adamawa State, before the court.

The order, issued on May 15, 2024, by Hon. Justice Benjamin L. Manji, stems from an ex parte application filed by the State in the ongoing case numbered HC/ADSY/9C/2024.

The legal proceedings against Mr. Hudu Yunusa Ari began following a complaint lodged by the State on February 20, 2024. The case gained prominence due to allegations surrounding Ari’s conduct during the 2023 governorship election in Adamawa State.

A sworn affidavit deposed by Ishaq Abdullahi Jada, the Director of Public Prosecution in the Ministry of Justice, Yola, detailed the circumstances leading to the court’s intervention.

The affidavit, supported by a 17-paragraph counter-affidavit and an exhibit marked “A,” highlighted Ari’s alleged failure to appear before the court despite being summoned.

According to the affidavit, Ari was directed by the court to appear on May 3, 2024, but he reportedly left the courtroom and did not return. Subsequent efforts to locate him proved futile, with the deponent asserting that Ari’s actions constituted a deliberate attempt to evade justice.

The application, moved by counsel L.D. Nzadon Esq., urged the court to grant a warrant for Ari’s arrest, emphasizing the necessity of his presence to stand trial for the charges preferred against him.

Presiding over the matter on May 15, 2024, Hon. Justice Benjamin L. Manji carefully considered the ex parte application and the supporting affidavit. Convinced of the application’s merit and the need for a favorable exercise of judicial discretion, the judge granted the prayers as requested.

The court issued the following orders:

A warrant of arrest was issued against the Defendant, Hudu Yunusa Ari.

The Inspector General of Police was directed to immediately effect the arrest and produce Ari before the Honourable Court on the next adjourned date.

The matter was adjourned to May 29, 2024, for arraignment.

The order was issued under the hand of the Hon. Judge and the seal of the court, with a certified true copy signed by Fadimatu Muhammad, the Principal Registrar.

In a related development, on February 28, 2025, the court revisited the case, granting leave for the service of Form 48 (Notice of Consequence of Disobedience of Court Order) on the Inspector General of Police via substituted means.

This notice, to be published in two national dailies—Daily Trust and Vanguard Newspapers—warns that failure to obey the court’s directions will result in contempt, potentially leading to imprisonment. The return date for this order is set for March 27, 2025.

Additionally, an earlier application dated January 23, 2025, from Messrs Nzadon, Laori & Associates, counsel to the prosecution, formally requested the issuance of the Notice of Consequences of Disobedience of Court Order against Ari, pursuant to Order IX Rule 13 of the Sheriffs and Civil Process Act.

The court’s directive underscores the judiciary’s resolve to ensure that individuals, regardless of their status, are held accountable under the law. Mr. Hudu Yunusa Ari’s alleged evasion has sparked widespread discussion, with many viewing the case as a test of the rule of law in Nigeria.

The involvement of the Inspector General of Police on contempt proceedings highlights the seriousness with which the matter is being treated, as law enforcement agencies are now tasked with locating and apprehending the former REC.

As the adjourned date of March 27th 2025 approaches—pending further updates—the public awaits the outcome of this high-profile case.

The court’s latest order, effective as of February 28, 2025, further intensifies the pressure on the police to comply, with potential legal consequences looming if the directive is not adhered to.

For now, all eyes are on the Inspector General of Police to fulfill the court’s mandate and bring Mr. Hudu Yunusa Ari before the High Court of Adamawa State to answer to the charges against him.