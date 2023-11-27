Procurement practitioners hail Tinubu on industry bill

The Association of Public Procurement Practitioners of Nigeria (APPON) has commended the Federal Government led by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu over the significant steps taken towards the review of the Public Procurement Act 2007 which the Association says is due for review.

The commendation was delivered on behalf of the Association by the National President, Mr. Emem James Kanico over the weekend while addressing journalists in his office in Abuja.

The President of the Association stated that it is imperative to review the current Public Procurement Act due to the dynamics in the emerging trends in the procurement practice.

“For any profession including APPON to perform her duties effectively and efficiently in accordance to her mandates, the Practitioners must be protected and empowered by the same Act., Emem Kanico stressed.

The National President of the Association of Public Procurement Practitioners of Nigeria (APPON ), Emem James Kanico used the occasion to appeal to the National Assembly to expedite legislative action on the Bill presented by the Association towards the institutionalization of the Profession and Practice in Nigeria.

It is worthy to note that the Association is the umbrella body that comprises of all Public Procurement Practitioners in all the MDAs in Nigeria who have undergone Procurement training and have been Certified by the relevant Procurement bodies to practice Procurement in their respective Agencies.

Historically, the Association was registered and incorporated as a professional body by the Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC) in the year 2020 with the mandates to promote ethical values and best practice in public Procurement Practices in all the Ministries, Departments and Agencies across the tiers of government in the country.

READ ALSO: Hon. Okoh accepts Appeal Court verdict, congratulates…

Since inception, the Association has been organizing trainings and seminars for public Procurement Practitioners across the country in order to boast her effectiveness, efficiency while bringing the knowledge and mandates of the Profession to Public Procurement Practitioners in synergy with government policies to ensure effective practice and implemention of the policies related to Public Procurement in Nigeria

He further called on the Federal government led by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu GCFR to support the Association in her bid to enforce effective practice and implementation of the Public Procurement Act in Nigeria in line with the global best practices.