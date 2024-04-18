Probe: Stop threatening Kaduna assembly, Speaker tells el-Rufai’s son

..Says no threat, intimidation will deter Kaduna assembly from its duty

BY IDIBIA GABRIEL

Kaduna State House of Assembly Speaker, Hon Yusuf Liman, has warned Bello El-Rufai, the son of the immediate past governor of the state, Nasir El-rufai, against threatening and intimidating the House over the probe panel set up to investigate his father’s eight-year tenure in office.

Hon Liman expressed worry that Bello sent insulting and subtle threat messages to him as the Rt. Hon Speaker of Kaduna State House of Assembly via WhatsApp message over the probe of his father.

This was contained in a statement made available to newsmen on Wednesday by the Media Aide to the Speaker, Malam Suraj Bamalli.

The State House of Assembly had on Tuesday raised a panel to investigate financial dealings, loans, grants, and project implementation from 2015-2023 in Kaduna State during the administration of ex-governor el-Rufai.

The Speaker also noted that el-Rufai’s son allegedly took to social media with two tweets, insinuating a call to “fight” and disrespecting the entire members of the Kaduna State House of Assembly.

Bello el-Rufai is a member of the House of Representatives representing the Kaduna North federal constituency.

According to the statement, “Threats and intimidation from anyone, including federal lawmakers, will not deter the Kaduna State House of Assembly from its pursuit of justice and accountability. The Assembly remains resolute in its mandate to provide checks and balances and uphold the rule of law in Kaduna State.

“We urge the good people of Kaduna State to remain vigilant and steadfast in their support for transparency, accountability and the rule of law. The Kaduna State House of Assembly will continue to serve the best interests of the state and its citizens.

“In light of recent events, the Kaduna State House of Assembly wishes to address the erratic and unruly actions of Hon. Bello el-Rufai, the member representing Kaduna North Federal Constituency.

“Shortly after the establishment of a committee to investigate financial dealings, loans, grants, and projects implementation from 2015-2023 in Kaduna State, Hon. Bello Elrufai took to social media with two tweets, now deleted, insinuating a call to “fight” and disrespecting the entire Legislative Arm of Government.

“Additionally, he sent insulting and subtle threat messages to the Rt. Hon Speaker of Kaduna State House of Assembly, Hon Yusuf Liman via WhatsApp.

“The screenshots of these tweets and messages have been widely circulated, causing concern among the citizens of Kaduna State. It is disheartening that a Federal Lawmaker, entrusted with representing the people, would resort to such behaviour, attempting to obstruct the lawful functions of the State Assembly.

“The Kaduna State House of Assembly wants to reassure the good people of Kaduna State that it remains steadfast in its commitment to serving without fear or favour. The members of the Assembly took an oath to uphold the integrity of their office and ensure due diligence in their duties, regardless of any attempts at intimidation or threats”.