Pro-Wike group appaulds judiciary as member regains freedom

By Aherhoke Okioma

The pro-Wike political group, the New Associates in Bayelsa, has applauded the Judiciary for not yielding to intimidation in the case involving its member, Ms Awudumu Reigneth.

Reacting to Reigneth’s release after meeting her bail conditions, the convener and lead of New Associates, Georger Turnah, commended the Judiciary for demonstrating its strong independence in the face of intimidation.

Turnah, in a press statement signed by his media assistant, Kevin Loveday-Egbo, stated that Chief Magistrate Baitmizimo demonstrated exceptional courage.

‘’We would also like to commend Chief Magistrate Obiri Baitimizimo for her courage and boldness in ensuring justice, even in the face of obvious intimidation. The Bayelsa State Judiciary has once again demonstrated its independence and integrity by not yielding to the grand plan of Diri’s administration to keep Reigneth incarcerated as punishment for exercising her rights to free speech and expression. The courageous decision made by the magistrate to grant bail in the most liberal terms underscores the importance of a functional judiciary in safeguarding democracy, which is an exemplary high for the State Judiciary.’’

Turnah, while also commending Reigneth for ‘’unwavering courage and determination in the face of oppression’’ also applauded the professionalism and commitment of the legal team.

He however, expressed disappointment that” oppressive tactics and intimidation have become the hallmarks of the Diri-led prosperity administration’’ and implored the government to face serious issues of governance.

‘’As we celebrate Reigneth’s freedom, let us remain steadfast in our commitment to justice, equality, and democracy for all Bayelsans. Together, we will overcome the challenges posed by this current administration and build a state that reflects the hopes and aspirations of its people.

” We call on Governor Diri to focus on serious issues of governance, particularly the insecurity that is ravaging our State, rather than dissipating energy on targeting perceived enemies and wasting public funds on political battles. It is time to put the best interests of Bayelsans first.’’