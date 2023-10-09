Privatise moribund refineries – Senator Sani Musa tells FG

By Tunde Opalana

As the federal government grapples with way out for local refining of crude oil in the country for affordable price of petrol, Senator Sani Musa ( APC Niger East) , has called for privatisation of moribund oil refineries owned by it .

Sani Musa who is the chairman , Senate committee on Finance in the current 10th National Assembly, made the call in Abuja on Saturday while fielding questions from journalists on the 63rd Independence anniversary of Nigeria .

According to him , the refineries have more or less turned to bottomless pit for government as far as turnaround maintenance is concerned .

” For me , my candid advice to the federal government on the Nation’s apparently moribund oil refineries , is for them to be privatised .

” Proceeds from such privatisation should be sunk into the mining sector for jobs creation for the teeming Nigerian youth who are roaming the streets on daily basis .

” The youth constitute 70% of Nigeria’s population and must be made to be productive which is doable if the mining and Agricultural sectors are re – positioned for that .

” The Not too young to run opportunity given to the youth in the political terrain , should be practically extended to the realm of innovation by providing them with conducive environment and enablement to innovate as it is , in most developed countries “, he said.

He added that Nigeria has not done bad in her 63 years of self governance but posited that what it needs now , is right leadership .

The right leadership he explained , will help in harnessing the abundant human and natural resources the country is blessed with , for the greatest good of the greatest number of her citizens .

He however , enthused that the President Bola Tinubu led administration , is showing inclination for the right leadership needed by the country .

