Private sector players to unveil policy documents to promote business growth

By Joy Obakeye

The Organized Private Sector says it has developed a policy document that outlines key priorities for political parties to adopt in the coming political dispensation.

The document which will be unveiled on Tuesday this week, will capture the perspectives of the Organized Businesses’ on issues that would promote contributions of the Private Sector in Nigeria.

The umbrella body of private sector players in Nigeria noted that; “In the past two decades, asymmetry in governance has fraught the Nigerian economy with litany of challenges. Henceforth, economic activities, industrial and non-industrial operations have grossly been depressed, which accounts for the lingering poor performances of macro and socio economic indicators in the country – Gross Domestic Product, Exchange Rate, Interest and Inflation rates, Industrial and Manufacturing production, Per Capita GDP, Unemployment and Youth Unemployment, Poverty and many more have all degenerated.”

The body added that the policy document will outline priorities for political parties to adopt as part of ways to spur economic development and promote business growth in the country.

“The OPSN believes that the expected governance dispensation, come 2023 is a new and veritable opportunity to address and redress the challenges through reshaped economic policies and implementation so as to swiftly rekindle and improve productivity in the economy.

“OPSN will be presenting a field-based policy priority document as proposition to political parties at a roundtable dialogue meeting. The document captures the perspectives of the Organized Businesses’ on issues that would promote contributions of the Private Sector in Nigeria. It also presents dark issues that discourage business growth and those that truncate improved participation of Private Sector in the growth of the economy.

“The document also provides salient recommendations on the best approach to resolving the challenges, which includes a framework that will involve the Organized Private Sector in the design, formulation, implementation, and monitoring of Policies that would affect business sustainability and economic development of the nation by the next Administration,” it added.

