Private sector critical to any government business, says Obi

By Tom Okpe

The Labour Party Presidential, (LP) candidate, Peter Obi has emphasized that organized private sector is critical to any government business hoping to make impact, positively.

Speaking in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, Saturday night at the South South Business Summit, Obi said for any government to succeed, it must partner with the organized private sector and must also create an enabling environment for domestic and foreign investors.

Obi told Heads of business community in the Garden city, according to Diran Onifade, spokesman of the Presidential Campaign Council, (PCC) on Sunday in Abuja that he and his Vice, Yusuf Datti Baba-Ahmad are coming from the private sector and understand clearly what is needed to drive private sector activities.

He noted that previous governments failed in the country because they ignored the components of business in governance and end up in sharing without production.

The former Anambra state Governor who identifies himself as a trader told his audience that the consumption to production mantra of his campaign is real and, the only way to drive the economy and attract foreign exchange for the country through exports.

It’s also through production that the people can be pulled out of poverty as youths in their productive age will be dutifully engaged.

“This will also, impact on the social sector because crimes and criminalities will reduce,” he noted.

He also, assured the captains of industry at the summit that if elected president, he will create a conducive environment for investors to help, in tapping the country’s rich natural potentials assuring that, “my deputy and I, see education as investment and will invest heavily in the sector, and health because these two sectors differentiate the rich and poor countries.”

The Presidential candidate did not forget to remind his audience that the coming election is existential one that requires that people vote for characters they can trust, characters that have antecedents and the verifiable background to rely on.

He reiterated that the election is about competence and capacity, not sentiments of tribe or religion.

The highlight of the night was the emotion that engulfed the summit venue when an SS2 Secondary school girl, Chizzy Ebube Balogun after listening to the LP Presidential candidate talk about creating a new and better Nigeria, donated the sum of N100, 000 as her contribution to the campaign team, for a better Nigeria.

