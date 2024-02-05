Private jets incidents – NCAA urged to up surveillance

BY CHUKWUEMEKE IWELUNMO

The Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) has been advised to mobilise their inspectors to the field for proper field surveillance and oversight in view of recent incidents involving private jets.

A former Rector, Nigerian College of Aviation Technology (NCAT) , Zaria, Capt. Samuel Caulcrick who made this call in an exclusive interview, explained that there was need for NCAA inspectors to leave the comfort of their offices to the field of inspection adding that they should up their surveillance.

“Inspectors should be on the field to meet airlines for explanation, they should up their Surveillance level in the field and not on their tables”

Although Caulcrick said that NCAA knew i What to do but explained that nothing should go wrong in the system unless NCAA allowed it to happen.

He added that Surveillance remained oversight and once things go wrong it showed that the agency was not doing enough in the sector.

“Not that NCAA inspectors are not doing anything but they are busy trying to register new airlines. The Surveillance has to be 80 percent” .

On the recent warning by the NCAA that it will take decisive action against any airline flouting it’s regulation Capt Caulcrick explained, that there were guidelines for operations and should not to be flouted adding, that those flouting should be dealt with according to regulations.

On airport infrastructure, Capt. Caulcrick scored FAAN less than 20 percent because most facilities were not working adding that it cannot be compared with the MMA2 terminal operated by Bi- Courtney where he said everything was working perfectly.

He said inspite of the huge amount of passengers service charges from international flights, FAAN facilitates remained unserviceable.

He applauded MMA2 for the judicious use of money collected from the terminal, adding that FAAN collecting huge amount was not rendering the expected service.

Caulcrick urged FAAN to up its service and avoid cosmetic service as it was not enduring.