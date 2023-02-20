Princess Ade Sets To Go “Local” with New Single

The Afrobeat ripples continues to make wave around the world and the numbers of female acts spreading the gospel keeps increasing.

Flying the Afrobeats flag in the United Kingdom is Princess Oreoluwakitan Adenuga better known by her stage name ‘Princess Ade’.

Princess Ade is a 27 year old singer and songwriter born in London, United Kingdom.

Since the age of 5, Princess Ade started learning to play the piano and from there her love for music grew into a deep passion. By Age 11, Princess Ade started classical singing and was a member of the orchestra and many choirs in school. She frequently sang alongside her choir and also got her time to shine by singing solos in school and church up until the age of 18.

After spending her childhood and teenage years in the midlands, she moved back to London in pursuit of beginning her journey to stardom. During her university days, she was a member of the gospel choir who won the ACS Gospel Choir of the year award in 2014 and from there she knew she wanted to pursue music as her career.

Princess Ade began recording music in 2016 and since then she has been working assiduously to perfected her craft, mastered her sound and continued on her vocal training journey.

Princess Ade fuses old school R&B and Afro-piano bringing a unique sound to the industry.

It is however important to state that she performed alongside Afrobeat superstar, Zlatan singing back·vocals at his 2021 sold-out 02 Indigo concert, her biggest show to date.

She released her debut single ‘Moving On’ in May 2022 and her highly anticipated sophomore single ‘Local’ produced by Grammy nominated producer ATG is set to be released before the end of the first quarter of 2023.

The beautiful multi-talented singer, songwriter and entertainer is also currently working on songs for her first ever Extended Playlist (EP) as an independent artiste.

