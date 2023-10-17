Primate Ayodele delivers warning to PDP governorship candidates in Kaduna and Nasarawa

Popular political commentator and the leader of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, Primate Elijah Ayodele, has warned the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship candidates in Kaduna and Nasarawa States in the last election to stay alert.

POLITICS NIGERIA reports that Ayodele’s warning comes as the All Progressives Congress (APC) is reportedly working to overturn the tribunal judgment that sacked the APC governor in Nasarawa, Abdullahi Sule, and declared the PDP candidate, David Umbugadu, winner of the election.

In a statement signed by his Media Aide, Oluwatosin Osho, Ayodele said the APC is desperate to win the governorship elections in both states and is willing to do anything to overturn the tribunal judgment.

He urged the PDP candidates in Kaduna and Nasarawa to follow the cases closely and to seek the face of God for victory.

“APC in Nasarawa is working seriously to overturn the tribunal judgment in their favour, they are very desperate and want to do everything possible. PDP must follow them bumper to bumper and seek the face of God for them to be victorious. PDP must not take it easy till victory is gotten,” Ayodele said.

“In Kano, if NNPP sleeps, APC will win. The NNPP candidate is sleeping, APC is about to unseat him.”

Ayodele also warned the APC against preventing the rule of law and justice from prevailing, saying that it would have dire consequences.

“The only way our democracy will not run into shambles is when we allow rule of law. If the governorship candidates of the PDP in Kaduna and Nasarawa don’t get justice in the court, the state may be ungovernable because God will be angry,” he said.

The tribunal had sacked the APC governor in Nasarawa, Abdullahi Sule, and declared the PDP candidate, David Umbugadu, winner of the election. Also, in Kaduna, although the tribunal gave a confusing judgment, the PDP candidate, Isah Ashiru, said the court declared the election as inconclusive while the APC candidate claimed otherwise.

