Prevent re-occurrence of Ìbadan explosion, Afenifere leader, Fasoranti, tells govts

By Stephen Gbadamosi

Leader of the pan-Yoruba socio-cultural and political organiSation, Afenifere, Chief Reuben Famuyide Fasoranti, has expressed shock over the devastating explosion that occurred in Ibadan on Tuesday evening and called on federal and state governments to ensure that such does not happen again.

The elder statesman expressed this in a message to condole with the families of the victims, government of Oyo State and Nigeria as a whole, saying “because what happened in Ibadan that Tuesday evening was not for the victims’ families or Ibadan residents alone, as some of the victims were from different parts of Nigeria and, perhaps, from outside the country.” National Publicity Secretary of Afenifere, Comrade Jare Ajayi, in the condolence message, stated that Pa Fasoranti deeply felt for the families of those who lost their lives and prayed that the injured got well as quickly as possible.

It will be recalled that a seemingly mysterious explosion occurred at about 8’Oclock in the evening of Tuesday, January 16, around Dejo Oyelese/Awolowo Avenue, old Bodija, Ibadan, capital of Oyo State.

While the latest of government’s account has it that five people have died, other reports had it that lives ranging between two and 10 were lost, while about 80 people were injured and houses and cars were destroyed. Bodija is one of high-brow areas in Ibadan housing middle and upper-level individuals.

READ ALSO: Edo Guber: LP to sell nomination, expression of…

President Bola Tinubu and Oyo State governor, Engineer Oluseyi Makinde not only expressed sadness over the incident, but also they charged security agencies to dig deep into the root of the incident.

“As the saying goes, an injury to one is an injury to all. What happened in Ibadan, just like various terrorist acts happening in different parts of the country, is quite worrisome to us in Afenifere and, indeed, to all of us in Yorubaland.

“This is why we always call on those concerned to take decisive steps to put a stop to these destructive acts as we all are the losers,” Ajayi quoted Pa Fasoranti as saying.

He added that the Afenifere leader lent his voice to that of President Tinubu and Governor Makinde in calling for unveiling of those behind the explosion, with a view to ensuring that such did not happen anywhere in Nigeria again.