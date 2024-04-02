Pressure mounts on Akpabio to recall Ningi

…as norther senators rallies support of Govs, other APC stalwarts

By Tunde Opalana

Two weeks to the resumption of plenary at the Senate, pressure continues to mount on the President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio to use his good offices in rescinding the suspension of Senator Abdul Ningi .

Recall that Ningu, representing Bauchi Central senatorial district was suspended on March 12 for three months without salaries, allowances and other entitlements for making unsubstantiated allegations of budget padding against the Senate.

His suspension, however, has drawn ethnic and regional lines among lawmakers in the Red Chamber as most senators that insisted Mingi should be suspended are from the south while efforts by his northern colleagues to berth a safe landing for him failed.

Since his suspension, the Daily Times gathered that efforts are ongoing by some northern senator to rally support of topnotch members of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) to placate Akpabio and Senate leadership to pardon the Bauchi senator.

It was gathered that two meetings were held with Dr. Abdullah Ganduje, national chairman of APC and top aides of President Bola Tinubu to prevail on the Senate President.

However, a new twist to the issue is the threat by Ningi that he should be recalled within seven days else he will sue the Senate leadership.

To make real the threat, Ningi’s lawyer, Femi Falani wrote a letter to Akpabio asking for Ningi’s reinstatement.

Falana in the letter said : “On March 9, 2024, our client granted an interview to the BBC Hausa Service on the 2024 Appropriation Act. He expressed his views on the budget of the Federal Government in the exercise of his fundamental right to freedom of speech guaranteed by Section 39 of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 (as amended) and Article 9 of the African Charter on Human and Peoples Rights (Ratification and Enforcement) Act (Cap A9) Laws of the Federation of Nigeria, 2004.

“Dissatisfied with the interview, you caused our client to be put on trial before the Senate on March 14, 2024 contrary to the provisions of the Legislative Houses (Powers and Privileges) Act, 2018. This was in utter violation of the provisions of Section 36 of the 1999 Constitution.

“As a Senior Lawyer, you (Akpabio) ought to have drawn the attention of the members of the Senate to these decisions and several others where the High Courts of some States and the Court of Appeal have held that no parliament in Nigeria has the power to suspend or expel a legislator and confiscate his salaries and allowances,” he worried.

“In view of the foregoing, you will agree with us that the suspension of Senator Ningi and the denial of his entitlements are illegal and unconstitutional in every material particular. We are compelled to request you to ensure that the said suspension is lifted forthwith.

“However, if you fail to accede to our request seven days upon receipt of this letter, we shall not hesitate to pray to the Federal High Court for the reinstatement of our client.

“We shall equally report you to the Legal Practitioners Disciplinary Committee for treating the judgments of the Federal High Court and the Court of Appeal with disdain.”

This, letter, the Daily Times further learnt has spurred concerned party members to seek the intervention of APC too gins including state governors to seek audience with Akpabio.

A member of the APC National Working Committee told the Daily Times that the legal dimension could only worsen the matter.

He said in confidence that “we need to be careful as a party not to allow the suspension issue affect the cohesion of the Senate as the flagship of the Nigerian parliament. It has to be resolved now to avert crisis in the National Assembly.

“I think since the affected senator has accepted he erred by making such allegation, he should be forgiven and recalled”.

It is expected that all possible will be done to resolve the matter before the Senate resume plenary on April 16.