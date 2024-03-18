Pressure mounts on Akpabio over Ningi’s suspension

By Tunde Opalana

There have been growing calls for the resignation of the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio over the recent suspension of the senator representing Bauchi central district, Abdul Ningi.

Ningi was suspended for three months by the Senate during its plenary on Tuesday for raising the alram over alleged padding of the 2024 budget to the tune of N3.7 trillion.

The action is being trailed by floodgates of indignations from diverse groups and individuals against the senator’s suspension.

Ningi’s political party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has continued to insist on Akpabio’s resignation.

READ ALSO: Oborevwori condemns killings of military personnel

The party said the senator’s suspension was meant to suppress the demand for an open investigation into the alleged improper insertion of N3.7 trillion for non-existing projects in the 2024 budget.

The main opposition party, in a statement, said, “it is clear that an open and detailed investigation into the allegation will further expose the perpetrators and how money was allegedly shared among the majority All Progressives Congress (APC) lawmakers.

It alleged the existence of an APC budget cabal in the Senate, saying that the Akpabio-led APC leadership is insensitive and does not care about the welfare of the Nigerian people.

The statement said, “It is highly provocative that at this time when Nigerians are passing through severe economic hardship, the APC leadership in the Senate is busy defending and frustrating investigation into allegation of massive manipulation and looting of resources meant for the wellbeing of the citizens.

“The Akpabio-led APC leadership in the Senate ought to know that no amount of threats, harassment, suspension of whistleblowers and attempts to blackmail the opposition through diversionary press statements and sponsored articles in a section of the media can suppress the demand for an open investigation into the alleged budget padding which is already in the public domain.

“The PDP and Nigerians are however not deterred by attacks by the APC leadership in the Senate which is a clear case of corruption fighting back in the face of public scrutiny.

“More importantly, the failure by the Akpabio-led APC leadership to allow for investigation into the budget padding allegation constitutes a huge smear on the image of the Senate and destroys its rectitude and integrity to perform its Constitutional duty to investigate and oversight other public institutions; a situation that spells doom to our Constitutional democracy if not immediately checked.

“If Senator Akpabio has nothing to fear, he should immediately recall Senator Abdul Ningi and allow for an open and detailed investigation into the allegation of discrete insertion of N3.7 trillion into the 2024 budget.

“Our party, standing shoulder to shoulder with Nigerians, insists that Senator Akpabio should step aside and allow for a credible investigation, as he cannot be a judge in this matter”.

The PDP called on President Tinubu to restore the integrity of the 2024 budget by immediately ordering an open investigation into the alleged insertion as well as a holistic review of the budget.

Also, the Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) faulted Ningi’s suspension and called upon Akpabio to reinstate him.

SERAP’s Deputy Director Kolawole Oluwadare, in a statement, urged Akpabio to reinstate Ningi and refer the allegations to anti-graft agencies for investigation, emphasising the importance of maintaining public trust.

SERAP also called for a commitment to discontinue unlawful constituency projects and urged the Senate to address budget padding and corruption in the implementation of such projects.

Concerns were raised about the lack of transparency and accountability in public spending, with allegations of budget padding contributing to poverty and underdevelopment.

SERAP emphasised the need for swift action within seven days, warning of legal action if their requests were not addressed promptly in the public interest.

Similarly, a number of interest groups and individuals in northern Nigeria have condemned the suspension of the Bauchi senator and called for his return to his seat without further delay.

One of the groups, the Coalition of Northern Youths and Students Organisations demanded for Ningi’s recall within 24 hours.

This was contained in a statement signed by the convener of the group, Zakari Hashim.

The group stated that failure to comply, would result in the mobilisation of the entire Northern state to shut down the Senate complex.

It called for fair hearing for the suspended senator and a thorough investigation into the allegation of budget padding.

The group said, “We unanimously demand that Senator Abdul Ningi be granted a free and fair hearing concerning the allegations of budget padding amounting to N3 trillion, untraceable in any capital budgets of the 2024 appropriation act.”

“The Coalition also condemned in strong terms what it described as, “Unlawful Suspension of Senator Abdul Ahmed Ningi by Nigerian Senate.This unilateral action, lacking in due process and a fair hearing, is deemed autocratic and threatens the integrity of our democracy.”

“Senator Abdul Ahmed Ningi’s voice regarding allegations of budget padding is a matter of significant concern that warrants thorough investigation.

“We demand the President of the Senate to establish an independent committee to probe these allegations, affording Senator Ningi the opportunity to present his side of the story. It is imperative that he receives a fair trial, rather than being silenced through suspension,” It added.

“Furthermore, we call upon the Senate President to exhibit sportsmanship and accountability by relinquishing his position to allow the Deputy Senate President to form an unbiased investigation committee.”

“The Coalition of Northern Youths and Students Organisation is a collective dedicated to promoting the rights and interests of Northern Nigerian youth and students, advocating for justice, fairness, and accountability within the Nigerian political landscape,” the group said.