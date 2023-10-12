Press statement, the news about Air components wasted over 100 bandits on mass movement in Zamfara is not only delightful but also commendable.

The coalition of Civil Society group for transparency and good governance uses this medium to commend the Department of Security Service with the prompt intelligence upon which other action agencies acted towards bringing these cowards down.

While urging that this tempo be sustained through coordinated synergy amongst the security forces in Zamfara state, similar feats should be replicated throughout the northwestern states of Katsina, Kebbi, Sokoto and beyond in order to bring about lasting peace across the entire zone.

We believe Security is everybody’s business and therefore renewed the call for Citizens and the general public to provide the security agencies useful information promptly so that the recorded achievement could be sustained.

Amb. Mohammad N. bn Ahmad.

Secretary General

CCSGTGG!