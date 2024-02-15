Presidential Support Group Passes Vote of Confidence on NDIC

The attention of the Presidential Support Group has been drawn to the spurious and groundless allegations levelled against Mr Bello Hassan, the managing director and chief executive officer of the Nigeria Deposit Insurance Corporation NDIC, by some vile elements bent on sabotaging the efforts of the President Bola Tinubu Administration to rejig the Nigerian economy.

In a press statement made available to journalists in Abuja by the national coordinator of the group, Chief James Okoronkwo and the Convener Olusegun Egbayielo, the duo noted that Mr Bello Hassan, the NDIC top brass has effectively protected depositors funds and enhanced the stability of the financial system in Nigeria through adroit and effective supervision of insured institutions as well as provided technical and financial assistance to eligible insured institutions.

In addition, they noted that confidence of investors has been restored through his transparent leadership of the Nigeria Deposit Insurance Corporation through prompt payment of guaranteed sums and orderly resolution of failed financial institutions.

READ ALSO: Economic Saboteurs: NSCDC Declare War On Vandals

Recently,the NDIC helsman paid over N1.7 billion naira to the customers of closed banks consequent on the revocation of the licences of microfinance and four mortgage banks.

Finally, the urged President Bola Tinubu and other relevant stakeholders to the purveyors of falsehood saying that Bello Hassan is a transparent technocrat whose patriotism and diligence is unparalleled.