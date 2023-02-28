Presidential Results: PDP urges INEC not to succumb to pressure from APC to falsify results

…says ruling party scheming to get 25% votes in Ebonyi, Imo

By Tunde Opalana

As the nation awaits more results of Saturday’s presidential election from the states, the Peoples Democratic Party has urged the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) not to succumb to pressure by the All Progressives Congress (APC) to falsify results.

The party specifically demanded INEC’s vigilance in Ebonyi and Imo states where it alleged that the APC has been scheming to jack up figures to meet up with the 25 percent score requirement by electoral laws.

Director of Strategic Communications, PDP Presidential Campaign Council, Bashorun Dele Momodu made the demand while addressing the media at the Atiku Campaign office in Abuja on Monday.

Momodu, who spoke alongside other spokespersons of the campaign team said the party had a matter had it on credible grounds “that our main opponent in this election, the All Progressives Congress party, is currently mounting pressure in attempts to have their way to secure 25 per cent performance in both Imo and Ebonyi states.”

He said it was on the merits of this intelligence that PDP is calling on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to apply necessary precaution before announcing procured results in the presidential election from these two states.

“Our presidential candidate had yesterday urged the INEC Chairman, Prof Mahmood Yakubu to instruct Collation Officers to upload results from the Polling Units to the INEC server to avert those results from being compromised by some Governors of the ruling party who were shopping for numbers to make up for their shortfalls.

“As we speak, the APC has not been able to meet the 25 per cent threshold and demand that INEC should not cave in to the pressures and desperation of the APC to buy advantages for itself in this regard.

“Similarly, we have it on good grounds that the APC is currently making attempts to shore up votes from Lagos State to their advantage. From already collated results, the APC is not leading in Lagos and we have credible information that they are currently shopping for means of manufacturing humongous figures to their advantage in the state.

“Similarly, we urge the Independent National Electoral Commission to resist the pressure being mounted on it by the APC to compromise the Lagos Central Senatorial District election where the Peoples Democratic Party is in clear lead. We further urge the electoral commission to put substantial surveillance on Lagos State. The APC are doing all within their means to cheat in Lagos,” he said.

The major opposition party also alleged that there is extensive ongoing manipulation of results in Katsina, Jigawa, Sokoto and Zamfara, among other states where result sheets are being changed and uploaded.

” INEC MUST not declare any result until the BVAS machines are verified. In areas where the PDP is winning, results are being cancelled,” the PDP warned.

The PDP claimed it remain the only political party which has secured the necessary 25 per cent spread across 24 states in the country, stressing that “no other political party has been able to cross this essential constitutional requirement.”

The party appreciated its supporters specially for the terrific work that they did to put the party on the path towards victory in the election, while assuring them that the Recover Nigeria project is on course.

“Through your incredible efforts, we are happy to inform you, our members, that we are doing extremely well in the Northwest and the Northeast. We are competitive in the South South and North Central. No other party has the kind of leading edge that we have in this election,” he said.

The party urged members to disregard the mind games being played by the APC which it said lacked the spread, and figures to win the presidential election.

