Presidential poll: Tinubu promises to facilitate Ibom Deep Seaport, end insecurity, fuel crisis

Presidential candidate of All Progressives Congress (APC), in next month’s general election, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu has promised to facilitate the establishment of Ibom Deep Seaport, end insecurity and eradicate fuel crisis confronting the nation, if elected as President of Nigeria.

Speaking in Uyo, the Akwa Ibom State capital on Monday, during the party’s presidential campaign, Tinubu said these provisions will create an enabling environment for socio-economic activities .

Tinubu, who was accompanied by the Senate President, Ahmed Lawan; Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila; Don Etiebet, Godswill Akpabio and Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Obong Umana Okon Umana, assured Akwa Ibom people that Agriculture will be mechanised to become the mainstay of the economy.

He charged Akwa Ibom residents to remain resolute with their voter card and vote through what he described as “broom revolution” to realise his presidential ambition .

” You have the power to make me the president of Nigeria through your PVC and nobody can stop you. It is my turn to be the president of Nigeria and I will be voted to power in a few weeks from now.”

He commended party supporters for their steadfastness and firm belief in his vision to redefine Nigeria along the path of real development with a view to taking her pride of place amongst the comity of nations.

He said: “The power to become President resides in you. ‘Emilokan’ (this is my turn) and God will give you the power to make it realisable through your PVCs. So, if you don’t have it, go and get it because if God blesses me as your next President, you will be put in proper places.”

He warned the party supporters never to settle for other parties as some of them are capitalists that can bring Nigeria down.

“If you give him (Atiku) a chance, he will sell your palm trees and run to Dubai.” He stressed and enjoined eligible voters to be in the vanguard of a new order by casting their votes for the APC.” he said.

