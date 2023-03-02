Presidential poll: APC condemns planned protests in Edo

BY TITUS AKHIGBE

The Edo State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC), has condemned the alleged plan by some persons disguised as civil society activists to hold a mass protest and paralyse Benin City, the state capital, on Friday.

The state Chairman of the APC, Col David Imuse (Rtd.),in a statement signed by Victor Ofure Osehobo, the party’s Assistant state Publicity Secretary, said the party is aware that some notorious arrow heads of the planned protests have been contacted by the Edo State Government, whose head Mr Godwin Obaseki, is lamenting his party, the PDP’s loss of the Presidential and National Assembly elections in the state.

“Mr Obaseki is sponsoring protests across the state against the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and the President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, as a way of instigating chaos so that the commission will not hold the State Assembly elections in Edo.

”It has also come to our notice that the governor has held clandestine meetings with various groups, including a section of the media, to recruit them for their dubious protest and create panic in Edo State. We want to say they will fail, as Nigerians of Edo origin have seen through their scam and will not be swayed by the failed PDP governor.

“We are also aware that Mr Obaseki has paid the Labour Party in the state huge sums so that they will join the protests. Undoubtedly, public funds have been deployed to sponsor this fake and unnecessary exercise.

“These antics are too glaring for Nigerians not to notice. The dirty tricks point to one and one thing only: The PDP led by Mr Obaseki is mortally terrified of the forthcoming State Assembly elections because he knows he will surely lose,” the APC said.

The party asked security agencies in the state to be on the alert so that innocent citizens can go about their lawful duties unmolested by a few disgruntled elements disguised as activists protesting an election which has been acclaimed as the most credible by international observers.

”On our part, we will continue to appeal to youths in our state to go about their normal activities and refrain from being deceived into a mob action that will serve no other purpose except to disrupt the public peace.

“We call on parents and guardians to talk to their children and wards to take heed and shun any invitation to join any protest at this time, as it will be counterproductive.”

