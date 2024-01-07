Presidential Palliatives: procurement process at different stages, depending on Constituency – House Spokesman

By Tom Okpe

The House of Representatives Spokesman and Chairman, House Committee on Media and Publicity, Rep Akin Rotimi has stated that the Presidential Palliatives procurement process is at different stages but depending on Constituency.

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has earmarked palliatives to each constituency and vulnerable Nigerians to alleviate citizens as effect of the fuel subsidy removal.

Akin, in his written address made available to House Correspondents on Sunday, 7th January, said: “Following our January 4, 2024 press statement, I would like to draw your attention to this paragraph.”

He said: “The procurement process is at different stages depending on the constituency, but to be clear, no legislator has, nor will be given any money for palliatives.

“The procurement and distribution of the palliatives is being handled by the Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security.

READ ALSO: Does Benue have a Chief security officer?

“We must further clarify that the timing of the distribution is not in the hands of any Honourable Member. The entire process is under the control of the Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security.

“Some constituencies have received theirs, while others are yet being processed. We call for patience, as no constituency would be left behind,” he added.