Presidential palliative loans & grants: House Committee on SME meets Finance & Coordinating Minister of the economy

In furtherance of its determination to see to the timely implementation of the small and medium enterprises component of the presidential palliative grants and loans, the House Committee on SME led by its Chairman, Rep. Mansur Manu Soro today met with Mr. Wale Edun, Honourable Minister of Finance and Coordinating Economy to ascertain the extent of funding and releases made to implementing MDAs.

The House Committee had previously met with other officials including the Honourable Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Mrs Doris Anite, Accountant General of the Federation and DG/CEO of SMEDAN, Mr. Charles Odii in this regard.

palliative

The 10th House of Representatives under the leadership of Right Honorable Tajudden Abass, PhD places high premium on SME development, hence its decision to create a standing committee on SME to ensure effective oversight of the SME activities and programs of line MDAs.

palliative

The presidential palliative grants and loans which comes in 3 tranches of N50,000 grants to 1million nano businesses, N100,000 – N1million and N75billion to manufacturers are due for disbursement anytime soon.

READ ALSO: Dangote Refinery receives another one million barrels

Recall that President Bola Tinubu directed for the implementation of palliatives to cushion the effects of the removal of petrol subsidy across the agricultural, transportation, social safety and SME sectors of the economy in July 2023 and subsequently, the House of Representatives resolution mandating its committee on SME to interface with officials of government responsible to ensure timely and effective implementation of the palliative.

Aleeyu Darazo

PA New Media to HCC SME

22/12/23