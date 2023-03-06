Presidential, NASS Elections: Orderpaper frowns at bandwagon effect

BY TOM OKPE

The Orderpaper has confirmed bandwagon effect on the just-concluded National Assembly polls in the country held on Saturday, 25 February, 2023, along the Presidential.

The Oderpaper, an Advocacy Initiative, said in Abuja, on Sunday, in a statement by its Executive Director, Oke Epia, that a key outcome of the Elections Observation and Monitoring (EoM), for the 2023 General Elections by OrderPaper, shows that vast majority of citizens who voted at the National Assembly polls across the country did so on the basis of bandwagon effect more than any other consideration.

Epia said majority of votes for candidates standing for the Senate and House of Representatives seats were cast, based on the political party platform they ran on and the choice of voters for the post of President.

OrderPaper is Nigeria’s premier and pre-eminent parliament-focused organisation which deploys dedicated media reportage of the National Assembly, legislative advocacy and exclusive legislative accountability measures towards promoting legislative strengthening and deepening of democracy in the country.

An integral activity of the OrderPaper Elections Observation and Monitoring (EOM), for the 2023 polls was the use of an exit poll to ascertain reasons citizens voted at the legislative elections.

The Executive Director said: “Results of the exit poll, which was deployed immediately at the end of voting at polling units, showed that only 32.71% of respondents who partook in the exercise made their voting choice on the appeal of the candidates.

READ ALSO: Explosion kills more than 12 persons at crude oil

“On the other hand, 61.35% of respondents chose their candidates based on the two factors of party affiliation and choice of presidential candidates. The remaining 5.94% of respondents polled based their ballot decisions on other random factors.

“The exit poll also showed that there was improved participation in the National Assembly Elections as 94% of the respondents across the country voted in both the Senate and House of Representatives Elections and not just the Presidential Polls.

“The assessment also revealed that of the randomly sampled respondents across the six geo-political zones who participated in its exit polls, the North East with 95.16% recorded the highest participation in the legislative elections; while the South East recorded 89.09% participation, the lowest, based on responses from those interviewed.

“These results clearly point to a bandwagon effect on the National Assembly elections.”

He further state that; “While there was improved participation in the legislative elections, that appetite appeared not to have been appropriately directed to elect members of the National Assembly, based on conviction that those voted for, possesses the capacity, competence and track record to deliver services in office, but rather on extraneous influences and considerations.

“For us at OrderPaper, this has always been the bane of the legislature which continues to suffer deficiencies in being unable to hold the president, his appointees and bureaucrats to account in terms of vibrant oversight; providing needed support to a competent executive arm of government in terms of lawmaking; and offering productive representation to constituents which are the core functions of the parliament and members of parliament.

“It is our hope that this finding on the bandwagon effect will raise the much needed awareness and sensitisation among stakeholders in the democratic project and attract more attention to the legislature before, during and post-elections to facilitate improved service delivery by this most critical arm of government.”

Orderpaper, a media-cum-legislative advocacy organisation ahead of the Saturday 25th February election was said to have deployed active citizens, christened Leg’ACEs (Active Citizens Engaging the Legislature), across the country and capacitated them to participate in Election Observations and Monitoring, (EOM) for the legislative elections, to observe effect of bandwagon trend in the elections.

“While polls were expected to open at 8:30 am in the 176,846 Polling Units, (PUs) across the federation, most of the polling units did not open on time, the statement revealed, among other salient findings from the field.

“For a democratic exercise of this nature, the process is as important as the outcome, hence we carried out this civic responsibility to as well ascertain compliance of INEC as the election management body and other critical stakeholders with the Electoral Act 2022 and INEC’s electoral guidelines.

“OrderPaper will publish and disseminate a comprehensive report on its observation of the 2023 general elections in the coming weeks,” Epia said.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...