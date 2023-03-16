Presidential/NASS Election: NBC sanctions 41 Broadcast stations

By Tom Okpe

The Director General, National Broadcasting Commission, (NBC) Balarabe Shehu Ilelah has informed that 41 Broadcast Stations were sanctioned due to different degree of offences, recorded at the 25th February, 2023 Presidential and National Assembly election in the country.

Ilelah at a press conference at the commission headquarters in Abuja on Wednesday said

prior to, and during the National Election period, 25 Broadcast Stations were sanctioned while 16 others were given final warnings for contravention of provisions of the Nigeria Broadcasting Code.

He said: “17 Stations received sanctions for Broadcast of Partisan Content during the 24hours prior to Election.

“1 station was sanctioned for announcing result before authorized Returning Officers made them public.

3 stations were sanctioned for inciting Comments, 4 stations, sanctioned for divisive ethnic/Religious Content while

16 Broadcast Stations were given final warnings for various infringements.”

He reiterated the Commission’s wishes, re-emphasize that; “even as we go into the Gubernatorial and Houses of Assembly Elections in the next three days, all broadcasters must adhere strictly to the provisions of the Nigeria Broadcasting Code and the National Broadcasting Act, CAP N11 Laws of the Federation, 2004.

“For the avoidance of doubt, the Code in the listed sections admonished broadcasters in the following Sections: 5.3.3 (J), ensures that broadcast of a partisan political campaign, jingle, announcement, and any other form of partisan party identification or symbol ends not later than twenty-four hours before polling day.

“The Code in the listed sections admonished broadcasters in the following Sections: 5.3.3 (J), ensures that the broadcast of a partisan political campaign, jingle, announcement, and any other form of partisan party identification or symbol ends not later than twenty-four hours before polling day; 5.3.3 (k) stipulates, not to use any vote obtained at a polling station or from an exit poll to project, or speculate on the chances of a candidate.

“Very importantly, 5.3.3 (l) relay election results or declaration of the winner only as announced by the authorized electoral officer of the election,” he stated.

The DG who commended the press for its role in the society, particularly in the democratic Process and in National development, said for being valuable partners, will continue to contribute positively to the progress of our nation.

He also recalled the Commission’s press parley held on the 9th of February 2023, at Stratton Hotel, Asokoro, where he underscored the need for Broadcast stations to adhere strictly to the provisions of the Nigeria Broadcasting Code, the Electoral Act, and other Extant Laws governing the coverage and reportage of the 2023 National Elections.

“We hereby, reiterate our position and reaffirm our call to Broadcast Stations to be professional in the discharge of their duties.

“In the course of our monitoring, the Commission observed, with dismay that some Broadcast Stations allowed their platforms to be used by some guests, callers, and analysts to score unhealthy political points inimical to our corporate existence.

“Ethnic and religious profiling became awfully rampant. Invectives and counterblasts were thrown freely by guests on the platform of broadcast stations at the detriment of the Nigerian people.

Subversive discuss and reckless comments, capable of tearing us apart as a people were broadcast freely without proper gatekeeping. Ethics and professionalism were thrown overboard.

“The Commission wishes to remind you that we have one Country and if we pave way for anarchy, we will all be affected. We are only in business because we have peace.

“Our diversity should be our strength, our assets, our power. We must guard these jealously.

“History shows that all Civil wars ever fought by people of the same race, started in the media. When those who should dish out information, becomes bias and pitch camp with different groups, division is heightened.

“Broadcast Stations have a duty to protect our unity, and punctuate our diversity as a distinctive mark of pride and promote sustainable democracy in Nigeria.”

Accorsing to Ilelah, “we expect Broadcast Stations to exercise freedom of expression as agents of society, not for any personal or promote sectional rights, privileges and further their own or that of their proprietors, relatives, or supporters as highlighted in Section 3.1.3 of the Nigeria Broadcasting Code.

READ ALSO: The Continents States University stands apart: A top…

“For the avoidance of doubt, the National Broadcasting Commission, which was established by NBC Act CAP N11, Laws of the Federation of Nigeria, 2004, to, amongst other responsibilities, license, monitor, regulate broadcasting in Nigeria and will not operate outside the precincts of this Act.

“The Commission will continue to carry out its mandate without fear or favour,” further stressing that; “Broadcasters shall be responsible for the content of the Station’s broadcast.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...