Presidential media team to unveil Buhari’s 1,321 legacy projects

By Ukpono Ukpong

As part of activities to mark the Seventh Anniversary of the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari, the Presidential Media Team has concluded plans to unveil President Buhari’s Legacy Projects.

According to the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, the LegacyProjects which will come in a series of online publications will be done in collaboration with a national and international Consultant and Coordinator of this project, Barrister Ata Ikiddeh, DailyTimes gathered.

He said that the aim of this awareness is to “Inform, Educate, Engage and Empower Nigerians to the notable achievements and patriotic vision of the President for the country”.

“The first component of this social media-driven Project will be the launch of, “Buhari’s Government Has Zero Projects” with the hashtag: #BuharisGovernmentHasZeroProjects showcasing 1,321 under-reported, completed and ongoing infrastructural projects of this Administration across the 36 States and the Federal Capital Territory including the 774 Local Government Areas, 8,809 wards and over 44,045 villages and communities all over the country.

READ ALSO: House Minority Leader donates automated wheelchair to…

It is time to tell the truth!

“To view these projects and photographs, kindly click on these links https://m.facebook.com/story.php?story_fbid=5123978804317746&id=100001170308146&sfnsn=scwspwa, https://m.facebook.com/story.php?story_fbid=5125764607472499&id=100001170308146&sfnsn=scwspwa or enter the name Ata Ikiddeh on Facebook and make your own conclusion if indeed President Muhammadu Buhari has zero projects!”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...