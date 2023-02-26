Presidential Elections: Thugs disrupt voting in Lekki, other areas in Lagos

…police say process an admixture of peace, violence

BY BENJAMIN OMOIKE

Thugs on Saturday disrupted voting process in Elegushi, Ikate area of Lekki and other parts of Lagos State.

According to an eyewitness, the thugs scattered the setup of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), officials on Saturday.

“At my polling unit here near the Oba Elegushi’s palace, some thugs did not allow us to vote. They scattered everywhere saying that we cannot vote here and that if we want to vote we can go to Anambra to vote,” the eyewitness told Channels Television.

There were also reports of disruptions in other areas in Lagos including Aguda, Ojo, Oshodi, Aguda and some parts of Surulere, among others. Security operatives however, arrived in the area to calm fraying nerves.

Confirming that there were “isolated instances of thuggery” in some parts of Lagos, the Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Idowu Owohunwa, described the situation as an admixture.

“It was an admixture of very peaceful conduct in most parts but we also recorded isolated instances of thuggery. Like I said earlier, we anticipated them and we have multiple teams to respond in the fastest manner.

“We were able to stabilise the situation and rescue the INEC officials,” he said.

“I can confirm that several arrests have been made but as at this moment it is still an ongoing process. So, I cannot conclusively say this is the number of polling units where violence was recorded but at the end of the day, we will do a post-election evaluation and come up with specifics,” the Police Commissioner added.

