Presidential Election: POSN drags Buhari, INEC to USA, EU, UK

…tasks Buhari to keep promise, INEC not to manipulate election outcome

By Tunde Opalana

The Peter Obi Support Network (POSN) on Sunday asked the United States of America (USA), European Union (EU) and United Kingdom (UK) to prevail on President Muhammadu Buhari to keep to his promise to ensure free and fair 2023 elections and to hand over to the duly elected President on May 29,2023.

The group also urged the world powers to persuade the Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, not to manipulate the outcome of the Presidential election held yesterday, February 25.

POSN in a statement issued further appealed to USA, EU and UK to closely monitor the elections to ensure that the will of the people prevails.

The statement reads in part: “We call on USA, EU and the UK to prevail on the Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, not to manipulate the outcome of the Presidential election but to allow the will of the people to prevail.

“We also urge USA, EU and the UK to persuade President Muhammadu Buhari to keep his promise to the world leaders that he would not condone manipulation of the outcome of the Presidential election and allow the people’s will to prevail.”

POSN said it was constrained to cry out to the world powers due to the shenanigans and dirty intrigues that have followed the February 25 polls.

“These elections have been marred by poor organisation and brazen attempts to thwart the will of the Nigerian people. As we write, elections have yet to be held in several parts of the country where people have turned out in large numbers to exercise their franchise.

“In areas where balloting took place after much rigmarole and delays, electoral materials were in short supply, thus disenfranchising many people. What is more, after the collation of results, INEC reneged on its promise to promptly upload the results on its server, leading to widespread complaints of collusion with desperate crooked politicians to doctor the results. All these have greatly shaken the confidence of the Nigerian masses in the entire electoral process,” POSN lamented.

The group passionately appealed to the world powers “not to abandon Nigeria at this critical period or look the other way as the rigging of the 2023 elections could trigger an uprising whose negative effects would have global implications.”

