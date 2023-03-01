Presidential Election: NLC president Ajaero wants aggrieved politicians to take legal action

By Chukwuemeke Iwelunmo

Following the declaration of Senator Bola Tinubu as the president elect by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), the national president of the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC), Comrade Joseph Ajaero has advised aggrieved parties to go to court to pursue their case

Speaking while he visited the members of the Association of Nigeria Aviation Professionals (ANAP) Wednesday, at the FAAN office to know their problems, Comrade Ajaero said loosers have the right to go to court or protest if they don’t like what they have scored

“Well, the elections has come and gone. If you ask me. The courts are there for people to follow their greviances, people can equally protest if they don’t like what is happening, they can adopt any measure”

Ajaero praised the performance of Labour Party candidates by scoring them high in the just concluded presidential and national assembly saying that Labour now have a voice in the national assembly

According to the NLC president the Labour Party candidates have put a great performance adding that deliberations in floor of the national assembly will be robust as they will contribute to the important deliberations that will improve the lots of the masses.

“Labour Party performance has performed creditabiliy well, they have come up to be a voice of the masses in the National Assembly tomorrow”

Ajaero said the Labour Party will be reorganised to be a party that will take over leadership in the country and called on workers to be patience

