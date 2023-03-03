Presidential Election: Former AIG congratulates Tinubu on victory

BY IDRIS AHMED

Former Assistant Inspector General of Police, who is a Chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), in Kogi State, Alhaji Abdulsalam Iyaji, has congratulated the President-Elect, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, on his well deserved victory during the February 25 election.

In a press release made available to journalists in Lokoja on Wednesday, Alhaji Iyaji, stated that the President-Elect deserves his felicitations for winning one of the fiercest, closest and most competitive Presidential election in the history of Nigeria.

“I congratulate our Jagaban on this victory. I’m so happy at the moment. It has been a tortuous, hard, difficult and tough journey which climaxed into victory for a democrat, a human right fighter, a defender of democracy and a leader.

“This election has taught us so many lessons. This election has demystified established orders and our democracy has come out of this stronger. Congratulations to the President in-waiting,” Iyaji stated.

The Independent National Electoral Commission INEC on Wednesday declared Bola Ahmed Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress APC, winner of the Presidential election held on Saturday.

He also commended the Independent National Electoral Commission for it’s patriotism in conducting a free, fair, credible election, despite the plot by some people for an illegal interim government.

Iyaji expressed delight as Tinubu beat all the candidates, thus meeting the first constitutional requirement to be declared the winner.

READ ALSO: Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Yoruba Council sue for calm, unity in…

He also scored over 25 per cent of the votes cast in 30 states, more than the 24 states constitutionally required.

INEC Chairman Mahmood Yakubu, who announced the final results in the early hours of Wednesday in Abuja, said Atiku Abubakar of the PDP came second in the election. Atiku polled a total of 6,984,520 votes in the election.

Peter Obi of the Labour Party came third in the election with a total of 6,101,533 votes while Rabiu Kwankwaso of the NNPP came fourth with 1,496,687 votes.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...