President Vows Holistic Crackdown On Criminality

…President says criminality has no religion or tribe, welcomes clergy’s support for reforms

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has emphasized the urgent need for a united national front in the battle against insecurity, calling for collective condemnation of criminality without ethnic or religious bias.

The President issued this charge on Friday in Abuja while receiving a delegation from the Charismatic Bishops Conference of Nigeria, led by General Secretary Archbishop Chivir Chianson.

Speaking through his Special Adviser on Policy Communications, Daniel Bwala, the President affirmed his administration’s unwavering commitment to confronting insurgency and restoring safety across all regions of the country.

“Evil has no justification, and crime must not be cloaked in tribal or religious sentiments,” President Tinubu said. “Our security forces have fresh marching orders to confront criminality head-on. We are engaging governors to tackle the root causes of insecurity and provide an enabling environment for citizens to thrive.”

He added that his administration’s approach would be comprehensive, involving both military strategy and grassroots partnerships to restore peace and protect citizens, especially in vulnerable rural communities.

Calling for a “broad-based national consensus,” Tinubu warned against politicizing insecurity and reiterated that any attempt to shield criminal behavior under any guise would be firmly resisted.

The President also highlighted early gains from ongoing economic reforms, pointing to improved revenue generation and reduced industrial actions. He encouraged continued collaboration from faith-based leaders, urging them to support government efforts toward national recovery.

Archbishop Chianson, in his remarks, praised the administration’s reformist agenda and policies aimed at improving life for Nigerians. He particularly commended the decision to deploy forest guards as a strategic step to curb rural insecurity.

“The Church appreciates the fairness in your administration’s appointments, which reflect inclusiveness and national unity,” Chianson said, noting the appointment of Senator George Akume as Secretary to the Government of the Federation.

He also informed the President of the group’s forthcoming 2025 Synod, which will focus on intercessory prayers for peace, governance, and capacity building for church leaders nationwide.

Other members of the delegation included Archbishop James Maljit (Deputy National President, North), Archbishop Joseph Jatau Yari (National Vice President, North-West), Archbishop Alexander Nyoonkyeh (Overseer, Benue Province), and Bishop David Gyang (Overseer, Plateau Province).