President Tinubu’s Easter Message: A Call to Hope, Unity, and National Renewal

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has extended heartfelt Easter greetings to Christians in Nigeria and around the world, urging the nation to embrace the season’s core message of sacrifice, redemption, and renewed hope.

In a message released to commemorate Easter Sunday, the President described the crucifixion and resurrection of Jesus Christ as the foundation of the Christian faith, reminding citizens that Easter is not only a time of reflection but also a call to action in building a stronger, more united nation.

“As President of our blessed nation,” Tinubu stated, “I draw inspiration from this timeless message of hope and renewal. I remain steadfast in my commitment to delivering the promise of a Renewed Hope, a better, more just, and prosperous Nigeria for all.”

Addressing recent security challenges, the President expressed deep sorrow over the tragic loss of lives in parts of the country, acknowledging the pain and fear such events have caused. He reaffirmed his administration’s unwavering resolve to end insecurity and restore peace, revealing that he has issued clear directives to security agencies to act decisively and swiftly.

“Forces of evil will never prevail over our country,” he emphasized. “With the courage and commitment of our gallant men and women in uniform, we are turning the tide and making steady progress.”

On the economic front, Tinubu acknowledged the hardship many Nigerians are currently facing but expressed optimism over signs of economic recovery. He reassured the public of ongoing efforts to stabilize key sectors, attract investment, and build an inclusive economy.

“We are grateful for your patience and resilience,” he said. “We are working tirelessly to restore investor confidence and deliver a better standard of living for all.”

President Tinubu also joined global Christians in offering prayers for the continued recovery of Pope Francis, expressing hope that the pontiff’s renewed strength would inspire global leadership and compassion.

As Nigeria marks Easter, the President urged citizens to remain united, hopeful, and resolute in pursuit of national progress, affirming that the country will overcome all obstacles through collective will and faith.

“Just as Christ triumphed over death, so too shall our country triumph over every challenge we face,” he declared. “May the risen Christ bless our homes with peace and our nation with continued unity and prosperity.”

He concluded with a resounding message of hope: “Happy Easter to all my fellow Nigerians.”