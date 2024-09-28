President Tinubu, wife commiserate with Akwa Ibom governor over passing of spouse

President Bola Tinubu extends his heartfelt condolence to Governor Umo Eno of Akwa Ibom state on the shocking passing of his beloved wife, Pastor Patience Umo Eno.

On behalf of the Federal Government, the President commiserates with the Eno family, the government, and the people of Akwa Ibom state during this grim time.

The President joins them in mourning the painful and profound loss of the state’s First Lady, who has supported Governor Eno’s administration.

The President affirms that Patience Eno, as the wife to a visionary governor and an ordained gospel minister, embodied humility, resilience, and loyalty.

President Tinubu acknowledges that through her ‘Golden Initiative for All,’ she demonstrated her passion for serving the people and residents of Akwa Ibom state with love, honesty, and dedication, leaving a positive impact that will continue to inspire future generations.

He trusts that her selfless service to improve the lives of women, children, and the vulnerable will forever remain an important part of Akwa Ibom’s history, a legacy that will continue to inspire and be appreciated by future generations.

President Tinubu commits the grieving family, friends, and relatives to the comfort of the eternal God, who is the source of life and holds the future of all creation in his hands. He expresses his trust in their resilience and strength during this challenging time, offering reassurance and support.

In a related development, the First Lady of Nigeria, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, has expressed deep sorrow and extended heartfelt condolences to His Excellency, the Governor of Akwa Ibom State, Pastor Umo Eno, their children, the family, and the people of Akwa Ibom State on the passing of the First Lady and Renewed Hope Initiative State Coordinator, Her Excellency, Pastor Mrs. Patience Umo-Eno.

In her message, Mrs. Tinubu described Pastor Patience Umo-Eno as a God-fearing and remarkable woman, full of grace and compassion, who dedicated her life to her family, the people of Akwa Ibom State, and Nigeria as a whole. “Her kindness, humility, and dedication to her people will continue to inspire all those whose lives she touched,” said Mrs. Tinubu. She further noted that Her Excellency’s passing is a painful loss not only to her immediate family but to all who knew and admired her.

“My thoughts and prayers are with His Excellency, the children, the family, and the entire people of Akwa Ibom State at this difficult time,” Mrs. Tinubu added. She prayed for Almighty God to grant them the strength and comfort to bear this irreplaceable loss, while also praying for the peaceful repose of Pastor Patience Umo-Eno’s soul in the bosom of the Lord.

The late First Lady was a dedicated figure in both public service and religious circles, and her death has left a significant void in the lives of many.