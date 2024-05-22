President Tinubu to attend the inauguration of President Mahamat Deby of Chad

On Thursday, May 23, President Bola Tinubu will leave Abuja for N’Djamena, the Republic of Chad, in order to witness President Mahamat Déby’s inauguration.

President Déby was sworn in after being declared the victor of the nation’s presidential election earlier this month and having his status confirmed by the Constitutional Court of Chad.

Senior government officials will go with President Tinubu, who will return following the event.