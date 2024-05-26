President Tinubu mourns former EFCC chairman Ibrahim Lamorde

President Bola Tinubu extends his condolences to the family of Mr. Ibrahim Lamorde, who was 61 years old when he died away.

From 2012 to 2015, the retired Deputy Inspector-General of Police served as the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission’s (EFCC) third substantive Chairman and first Director of Operations.

The President expresses his condolences to the government and people of Adamawa State, the Nigeria Police Force, the EFCC, and the associates of the former anti-graft czar.

President Tinubu prays to God Almighty to grant repose to the soul of the deceased and comfort for his family.