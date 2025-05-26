President Tinubu Marks ECOWAS Jubilee, Commissions Key Projects

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu will depart Abuja on Tuesday for Lagos to participate in events commemorating the 50th anniversary of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), alongside other regional leaders.

The golden jubilee celebrations, which began in Accra last month, will continue in Lagos with a reenactment of the 1975 founding declaration at the Nigerian Institute of International Affairs (NIIA), Victoria Island.

As Chairman of ECOWAS, President Tinubu is expected to deliver a keynote address at the Eko Hotels and Suites, highlighting the economic bloc’s achievements over the past five decades. Former Minister of External Affairs and current Chairman of the NIIA, Professor Bolaji Akinyemi, will lead a retrospective review of ECOWAS’s journey, followed by expert panel discussions.

A major highlight will be the participation of former Head of State, General Yakubu Gowon (Rtd), the only surviving signatory of the original ECOWAS declaration. General Gowon will attend all anniversary events and deliver a special address.

READ ALSO: Delta HOS promises capacity building, training for civil servants, warns against laziness

Dr Omar Alieu Touray, President of the ECOWAS Commission, will open the commemorations with a welcome speech.

In addition to the anniversary celebrations, President Tinubu will commission a number of strategic projects in Lagos on Saturday, May 31. These include:

Section I of the Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway

The Lekki Deep Sea Port Tax Credit Concrete Road

The flag-off of Section II of the Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway

The 7th Axial Road

The President will also commission, virtually, several road infrastructure projects across the country, including:

Kano-Kanwar-Danja-Hadejiya Section II Road

Yakasai-Zalli Road

The flag-off of the Kano Northern Bypass

Zaria-Hunkuyi-Dabai Section I

Dabai-Kafur-Malumfashi Road

Malumfashi-Dayi-Yashe-Gidan Mutum Daya Section III

President Tinubu is scheduled to observe the Eid-el-Kabir prayers at the State House Mosque, Dodan Barracks, before returning to Abuja.