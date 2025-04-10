President Tinubu knows Buhari worked against him – NNPP Galadima says

By Kingsley Chukwuka

Buba Galadima, a chieftain of the New Nigerian Peoples Party (NNPP), and a former ally of ex-President Muhammadu Buhari, has reminded Nigerians that Buhari worked against President Bola Tinubu’s election.

“Buhari never wanted President Tinubu to succeed him. But because Tinubu has a large heart, he has refused to talk about it”, Galadima who used to be Buhari’s friend before he became President, said.

The antics of Buhari before the 2023 general elections was to stop Tinubu from contesting. This was made evident by the nomination of Ahmed Lawal, the former Senate President, by Buhari to contest the APC primary elections.

“It was open that Buhari never wanted Tinubu to succeed him.

“Tinubu himself was aware of Buhari’s antics but him being magnanimous as a statesman did not want to talk about it.

“Let me tell you what Tinubu did to me. In the APC constitution, the secretaries of the parties, CPC, ACN, merging, should be members of the BOTs, National Working Committee, NWC, because of the institutional memory.

“When Buhari saw me, he said he didn’t want to see me anywhere. He now caused a sub committee to be formed to reinvigorate the constitution. He appointed President Bola Tinubu as the chairman of that committee.

“Tinubu saw into what Buhari was trying to do. As I speak to you, the committee has not sat, it hasn’t submitted any report, and the constitution has not been amended. And that was part of why even Buhari never wanted him to be the president – because he refused to take me out.

“For the past 12 years, the BOT of All Progressives Congress, APC, hasn’t sat. And NWC only sat two or three times during the administration of Buhari. They never wanted to see me, that’s why I left.

“When asked again about Buhari not wanting Tinubu to succeed him, he said, “Is there anybody who doesn’t know? Tinubu himself knows. Because he’s being magnanimous as a statesman, he doesn’t want to say his mind”.