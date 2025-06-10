President Tinubu Inaugurates Rehabilitated ICC, Renamed in His Honour

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to positioning Nigeria as a global hub for diplomacy, trade, and strategic partnerships, emphasizing that the recently refurbished International Conference Center (ICC) in Abuja aligns with this vision.

Speaking during a tour of the facility, President Tinubu described the ICC as “part of our country’s larger vision to become a hub of original diplomacy, continental trade discussion, global partnership, and many more thoughtful, well-outlined goals that reflect our Nigeria first.”

In a significant move, the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, announced the renaming of the ICC in honor of President Tinubu—an action that underscores the administration’s transformative agenda for the nation’s capital.

President Tinubu lauded Wike for his attention to detail, quality of work, and unwavering focus. “You reflect us as people of quality, people of character, people of determination, people of great spirit. That’s what we are. And I’m glad you are reflecting that,” he stated, urging the Minister to ignore distractions and continue his commendable work.

READ ALSO: Bobrisky Officially Changes Name to Folasade Amope Okuneye

Reaffirming the goals of the Renewed Hope Agenda, the President said his administration is committed to revitalizing infrastructure across key sectors including transportation, healthcare, energy, and urban development.

He praised Wike for “portraying Nigeria and Nigerians in their real characters as a people with well-defined standards and strong determination,” highlighting the upgraded conference center as a symbol of the country’s ambition and capacity.

Describing Wike as a transformational leader with vision and determination, Tinubu concluded, “Thank you very much.”