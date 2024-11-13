President Tinubu Highlights Customs Reforms and Economic Policies at 2024 Comptroller-General of Customs Conference

At the opening ceremony of the 2024 Comptroller-General of Customs Conference held in Abuja, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, represented by National Security Adviser Malam Nuhu Ribadu, praised the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) for its transformative role in driving economic reforms and facilitating trade.

In his address, Tinubu outlined the administration’s commitment to strengthening Nigeria’s economic base through substantial policy shifts, including the removal of fuel subsidies and exchange rate unification.

Tinubu emphasized that these reforms, though challenging, have set Nigeria on a path toward sustainable growth. He commended the NCS for adopting global best practices, such as the Advanced Ruling system and the Authorized Economic Operator Program, which align with the government’s trade facilitation goals.

These initiatives have significantly boosted revenue generation and streamlined business processes, attracting over $30 billion in foreign investments since the administration took office.

The conference theme, “NCS Engaging Traditional and New Partners with Purpose,” underscores Tinubu’s vision of fostering strategic partnerships to enhance Nigeria’s trade processes within the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA).

Tinubu assured support for further modernization and urged NCS officers to innovate in advancing Nigeria’s interests in global trade.

The conference, attended by key international partners, is expected to develop actionable recommendations that will strengthen Nigeria’s position in global trade while maintaining robust regulatory compliance and border security.