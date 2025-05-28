President Tinubu Constitutes New Governing Councils for UNIABUJA, UNN, and NAU

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has approved the appointment of new members to the governing councils of three federal universities: the University of Abuja (UNIABUJA), University of Nigeria, Nsukka (UNN), and Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka (NAU).

This development follows the dissolution of UNIABUJA’s governing council in February, which also saw the removal of Vice-Chancellor Aisha Maikudi amidst controversy surrounding her qualifications.

The newly appointed council members for UNIABUJA are:

* **Prof. Rosemary Iriowen Egonmwan** – representing the South South

* **Dr. Adedeji Adefuye** – South West

* **Prof. Sarki Abba Abdulkadir** – North West

* **Prof. Aminu Mohammed Dukku** – North East

At the University of Nigeria, Nsukka, the new appointees include:

* **Rt. Hon. Barr. Ogbonna Eugene Odo** – South East

* **Muhammad Inuwa Tahir, mni** – North West

For Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka, the President appointed:

* **Dr. Nkem Okeke** – South East

* **Ofoke Chukwuma Charles Ugbala** – South East

* **Dame Amina Patrick Yakowa** – North West

* **Nojeeb Oriola Agunbiade** – South West

The appointments reflect the administration’s continued efforts to stabilize leadership and governance in Nigeria’s federal tertiary institutions, with emphasis on regional diversity and academic expertise.