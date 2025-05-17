President Tinubu backs traditional leaders in nation building

President Bola Tinubu has reaffirmed the crucial role of traditional institutions in Nigeria’s development, urging stronger collaboration to deliver impactful governance across the country.

Speaking at the Presidential Villa in Abuja on Friday, the President made these remarks while receiving the newly crowned 46th Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Abimbola Abdulhakeem Owoade I, his wife, Abiwumi, and a delegation of traditional rulers from Oyo State.

Congratulating the Alaafin on his ascension to the historic throne, President Tinubu described the moment as both divinely ordained and reflective of the people’s will.

“It is a great joy and honour to receive you. Your ascendancy is not just historic—it is divine,” the President said. “I admire your foresight, humility, and dedication to preserving your people’s rich traditions.”

READ ALSO: Military lay ambush on bandits, kills two in Plateau village

He praised the seamless transition following the passing of Oba Lamidi Adeyemi in April 2022 and lauded the traditional council for maintaining peace and unity during the succession process.

Highlighting the importance of unity and inclusion in national development, the President reiterated his administration’s commitment to working hand-in-hand with traditional rulers to implement key policies—particularly in education, healthcare, and cultural revitalization.

“This job is not one a President can do alone,” he noted. “We must work together to build a prosperous and stable nation. Traditional institutions are vital to that mission.”

Tinubu also commended Oyo indigenes serving in his administration, including Ambassador Victor Adeleke and Colonel Nurudeen Alowonle Yusuf, his Aide-de-Camp, who traces his ancestry to the Oyo kingdom and is the king-designate of Ilemonaland in Kwara State.

In his remarks, Oba Owoade expressed gratitude for the President’s warm reception and pledged the support of the traditional council in advancing national goals.

“Today, I speak as both custodian of culture and a voice for my people,” the Alaafin said. “Your leadership embodies courage, inclusivity, and a deep respect for tradition. We are ready to partner with your government for the good of our people and the future of Nigeria.”

The monarch praised President Tinubu’s bold economic and social reforms, saying Nigeria’s progress depends on the synergy between modern governance and ancestral wisdom.

“We understand that nation-building is not for government alone,” he stated. “It is when ancient wisdom meets modern policy that true transformation occurs.”

The meeting marks a continued effort by the Tinubu administration to strengthen the bond between federal governance and traditional leadership across Nigeria.