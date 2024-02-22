President Tinubu assures of ending food insecurity

By Saka Balaji

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has assured Nigerians that the current escalation on price of food items will soon be a thing of the past.

The Minister of Information and National Orientation Idris Malagi represented by the Director General, Voice of Nigeria Jibrin Baba Ndace gave the assurance during the 2024 Nigeria institute of Public Relations Niger State Chapter Conference and Annual General Meeting held in Minna.

The minister said President Bola Ahmed Tinubu also said engagement with the state government, security chiefs and other critical stakeholders has led to the drastic reduction of food items in the market.

The minister hinted that President Bola Tinubu has given him a Presidential Mandate to come up with the National Value Charter an official document that he said redirect all Nigerians irrespective of class ethnicity and religion to the ideals of we were traditionally known for fast track the development process of Nigeria to achieve maximum results.

Former Governor of Niger State, Dr. Muazu Babangida Aliyu, underscored the significance of national planning in averting future economic challenges, to

ensure quality education for children of whom twenty million are dropout girl.

Babangida Aliyu said this during the 2024 Conference and Annual General Meeting with the theme, Public Relations in a Challenging Environment: The Role of Stakeholders and Communications in the New Niger Agenda.

The former governor who highlighted that the average age in Nigeria today is twenty years, with a current population exceeding two hundred million, pointed out the projection that Nigeria will reach four hundred and fifty million people

by twenty-fifty, underscoring the crucial role of the Nigeria Institute of Public Relations in the nation-building process.

The chairman Niger state chapter of the institute, Musa Ladan has affirmed the commitment to give their maximum support and assistance to governor Mohammed Umar Bago’s New Niger Agenda.

He stressed the importance of partnership between the state government and the Nigeria Institute of Public Relations in achieving the goals and objectives of the New Niger Agenda, assuring of the institute’s full support to assist with professional services that will enhance the realization of the governor’s development aspirations.

The Keynote speaker, National President of NIPR, Doctor Ike Neliaku represented by the Vice Chairman of the institute Professor Emmanuel Dandaura stressed the need to uphold professional standards in the practice of public relations, pointing out the need to maintain trust between the practitioners, the people and the government.

One of the Discussants and the Pro – Chancellor Abdulkadir Kure University, Minna expressed optimism with the New Niger Agenda of Governor Muhammad Umar Bago identify the role of Stakeholders, community engagement and Public Relations practitioners in achieving the desired development

in agriculture and education.