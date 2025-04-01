President Tinubu Approves Tenure Extension for Comptroller-General of Immigration Kemi Nanna Nandap

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has approved the extension of Mrs. Kemi Nanna Nandap’s tenure as the Comptroller-General of the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) until December 31, 2026.

Mrs. Nandap, who began her career in the Nigeria Immigration Service on October 9, 1989, was appointed Comptroller-General on March 1, 2024, with an initial tenure set to end on August 31, 2025. However, recognizing her contributions to the agency and national security, President Tinubu has extended her service.

Under Mrs. Nandap’s leadership, the Nigeria Immigration Service has recorded significant advancements in border management, modernization of immigration processes, and national security enhancement. Her tenure has seen the implementation of strategic reforms aimed at improving service delivery and ensuring the integrity of Nigeria’s borders.

READ ALSO: Rejoinder: Niger Delta Group insists, Kuku, boyloaf, others behind Blackmail, malicious media attacks Against Otuaro, Tompolo

President Tinubu commended the Comptroller-General for her exemplary leadership and dedication, urging her to continue prioritizing the agency’s strategic objectives in alignment with his administration’s Renewed Hope Agenda. He reaffirmed his commitment to supporting the Nigeria Immigration Service in its mission to safeguard Nigeria’s territorial integrity and facilitate safe, legal, and orderly migration.

The extension of Mrs. Nandap’s tenure is expected to further consolidate the gains achieved under her leadership and enhance the operational efficiency of the NIS in addressing evolving immigration challenges.