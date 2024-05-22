President Tinubu appoints new Chief Executive Officers of two federal agencies

The nomination of Engr. Chukwuemeka Woke as the Director-General/Chief Executive Officer of the National Oil Spill Detection and Response Agency (NOSDRA) has been authorized by President Bola Tinubu.

Additionally, the Ogun-Osun River Basin Development Authority (OORBDA) has appointed Dr. Adedeji Ashiru as its managing director and chief executive officer. The nomination has been authorized by the president.

In addition to being an engineer, Engineer Woke is a politician and an environmental specialist. He worked for the former Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) in the environmental, safety, and operations departments. He has a bachelor’s degree in chemical/petrochemical engineering.

For many years, he served as Chief of Staff at Government House, Port Harcourt, and Chairman of the Emohua Local Government Area in Rivers State.

Dr. Ashiru has led a group of well-known corporations and received numerous accolades for his achievements in the workplace. He graduated with a doctorate in engineering from the Common Wealth University in the United Kingdom.

The President anticipates that the newly appointed CEOs will apply their skills to these vital agencies in order to achieve long-term success and a turnaround, all the while upholding the highest standards of operational openness.